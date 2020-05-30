Why Ditching the WHO Will Backfire on Trump

But the ILO had fallen out of favor with American conservatives in the 1970s, and even some U.S. labor unions, as political scientist Richard A. Melanson documented in 1979. The ILO’s critics felt the decision-making structure was helping the Soviets and their allies, the organization was too anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian, and West European representatives were too lukewarm in plans to condemn the USSR for its labor practices. Plans to leave the ILO began under the Ford administration, but Carter allowed the departure to continue. The U.S. exited the group in his first year of office, 1977. No doubt Carter was influenced by powerful opposition to the ILO from the AFL-CIO and American Jewish groups, both key backers of the Democratic Party.

Three years later, it was a different story. “When Carter officials realized there was little more to be gained by their continued absence, they rejoined the ILO,” political scientist Paul Masters wrote in 1996. There were changes in leadership at the AFL-CIO as well as a new understanding that there were limits to what the U.S. could do outside of the international organization.

Still, similar mistakes would be repeated in the following decade. Perhaps the best-known case of a president stomping out of an international organization occurred when Ronald Reagan announced the U.S. would leave UNESCO in 1984. Reagan’s rationale for ditching the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization was summed up by the White House: “UNESCO has extraneously politicized virtually every subject it deals with. It has exhibited hostility toward a free society, especially a free market and a free press, and it has demonstrated unrestrained budgetary expansion.”

Getting out of UNESCO was part of an overall plan to sideline international organizations, as the U.S. refused to sign the Law of the Sea Treaty and contemplated leaving the Food and Agricultural Organization and UNCTAD conferences as well—moves designed to woo the nationalists in America who made up much of Reagan’s electoral coalition. International relations scholar Steven Livingston argued in 1992 that perceptions of Reagan’s foreign policy as a success were misguided and that his moves actually resulted in a “more constrained U.S. agenda power.”

Reagan’s “Go It Alone” strategy would give way to President George H. W. Bush, who had once served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Bush was far more willing to work with the UN, as evidenced during the multilateral Persian Gulf War operation. But his son, George W. Bush, borrowed more from Reagan, withdrawing the U.S. from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and yanking America from the International Criminal Court in his first two years of office—both moves that were widely criticized on the global stage. Bush then experienced setbacks in the 2003 Iraq War, a conflict that lacked the same level of international support as the battle for Kuwait fought by his father. That would be a major factor in the younger Bush’s move to rejoin UNESCO in late 2003, realizing that engagement with the United Nations was preferable to greater isolation from it.

Never a student of history, Trump has found his administration repeating the mistakes of the past. Trump, who says he sees himself in the Reagan mold, copied the 40th president when he pulled the U.S. out of UNESCO again in 2017. One of the administration’s excuses for retreating from the organization was what critics saw as its poor treatment of Israel, which followed suit with its own desertion from the same organization. But walking away from this U.N. body would be a terrible blunder, as both countries soon discovered.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley worked hard to convince the nations of the world to accept a United Nations General Assembly resolution to finally target Hamas by condemning the group for terrorism. But the UNGA members first set a higher bar for the resolution to pass (two-thirds instead of 50.1 percent), and the anti-Hamas legislation failed just as Haley left the U.N. Had the U.S. and Israel worked within the U.N., instead of against it with the showy march out of UNESCO, legislation taking on Hamas may well have passed.

It’s not just UNESCO. Since coming to the White House, Trump has pulled the U.S. out of a number of other United Nations treaties and councils. Just this month, the president announced the U.S. would withdraw from the 30-year-old multinational Open Skies Agreement, designed to make safe reconnaissance flights to forestall military action. Last year, Trump terminated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty that Reagan signed, which kept Europe denuclearized. He ended the Iranian Nuclear Agreement, designed to curb that country’s WMD ambitions. And he extracted the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council, a move that also may have undermined U.S. efforts against Hamas in the U.N.

More famously, Trump exited the United States from the Paris Climate Accord officially in November of 2019. “When the news hit the wires, they popped champagne corks in Beijing,” wrote Forbes contributor Ariel Cohen. “With U.S. leadership AWOL, Beijing can dictate policies and standards in the transition to renewables.” Michael D. Swaine from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace wrote, “Beijing will likely increase cooperation with other countries, especially those in Europe, to enhance its image as a responsible stakeholder in the fight against climate change.”

Furthermore, according to the Financial Times, it’s widely-believed that “Trump had a chance to gain greater leverage over China but blew it” when he withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact.

Failing to learn from his own self-sabotaging with the U.N. and with international agreements, Trump seems hellbent on making the same blunder the U.S. has already made time and time again. Seeking to blame someone for the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has accused the WHO of acting too slowly and being under too much influence of the Chinese.

But as Trump could learn from Carter, pulling out of the ILO did not reduce the Soviet Union’s power in that organization, and China’s power is only likely to rise if the U.S. withdraws from the WHO. Freezing WHO funds may please some in Trump’s base, but even members of his own administration question the wisdom of such a move. And backing out of the WHO will only highlight Trump’s own missteps in the spread of Covid-19. Should the U.S. seek international cooperation on a cure, a vaccine and an attempt to stop a second wave of the disease, it should stay engaged and involved with the WHO. History exposes presidents who take flight from multilateralism; eventually their problems come home to roost.