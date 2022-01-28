Why FMSTI will collaborate with Taraba State on STI development – Onu

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the minister of Federal Ministry of Science,Technology and Innovation, has said that FMSTI will work in synergy with Taraba State Government in the development and advancement of STI in the country.

The Minister said this when he had audience with the Taraba State Government, Arch. Darius Dickson Ishaku in his office in Abuja.

Onu reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment in helping the State to restore the affected facilities of Bio Technology Centre under the ministry that was vandalized during the Endsars protest in year 2020.

The Minister expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to work very closely with the State government in order to positively reposition the country technologically.

The Minister further added that the Nation is gradually moving from a resource to a knowledge-based economy through the efforts of the Ministry by making sure that certain policies are put in place.

In words of the Minister FMSTI: “We are gradually moving the nation away from depending on commodities, so that we can use our brain to add value to the enormous resources God has endowed to the nation.”

He further said that for Nigeria to be truly great like other technologically advance countries, it must pay special attention to the development of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Earlier, Arch. Darius Ishaku, the Governor of Taraba State, said his visit to the ministry was aimed to appeal to the Hon. Minister to resuscitate the vandalized Bio Technology Centre that was destroyed during the Endsars protests in the state.

He also appreciated the Ministry’s effort and cooperation through STI especially in the area of Bio Technology Development and other Agencies.

The Taraba State Governor also added that the ministry was helping the farmers in the state using machine technology located in Jalingo for production of bricks and drying of fish.

