Why Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Choosing To Stay Quarantined In Canada

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin escaped to their Canadian home back in March to isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic and they have no plans to return to L.A. until restrictions are lifted.

Justin Bieber, 26, and wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, have been isolating in Canada for the past 6 weeks and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they are prepared to stay put.

“Justin and Hailey are planning on remaining in quarantine in Canada until it’s safe to return to L.A.,” a source told HL. “When everything started happening, they felt it was just the right move. They can’t wait to get back, but felt Canada was just a safer option right now with better air and quality of life for this kind of a situation. They’ll come back when quarantine is over.”

“As a couple, they’re doing really, really well and enjoying this time together without either of them leaving to go to work. They know what they’re doing and they’re finding a lot of strength in God right now. Justin is keeping up with going to church virtually.”

As much as the couple is enjoying their Canadian escape, they’re also dreaming of a different kind of escape. Justin revealed on April 24 during an Instagram live video chat that he can’t wait to go somewhere hot and sunny when the COVID-19 crisis is over. “I was thinking of going somewhere warm because we’re in Canada right now and it’s freezing,” he told SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA host Symon. “So I was thinking of going to the Bahamas or somewhere warm.”

Justin has been keeping busy during his Canadian break. In an Instagram Live on Tuesday, April 21, he revealed he’s been busy working on some “special” new music. “We are working on something really special now. Be ready,” he said during an impromptu chat with a fan. “Hopefully when this all calms down a little bit we will be able to release some new stuff. And go on tour eventually, so I’m excited for that.”

Justin was supposed to start his Changes Tour— a 45-date stadium and arena tour — on May 14th. This would have been his first live tour in nearly three years. Unfortunately the tour had to be postponed because of the COVID19 pandemic.