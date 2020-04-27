Why Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony refuse to sell their $3million farm

Radio host Kyle Sandilands and his ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony won’t be selling their $3million farm in the NSW Southern Highlands, despite their break-up.

They will be keeping the sprawling property because their 100 rescue animals still live there, a spokesperson for the former couple said on Monday.

‘Kyle and Imogen will never sell the property,’ the representative said when asked about the 61 hectare estate in Robertson, 90 minutes south of Sydney.

‘The farm is home to over 100 rescue animals who’ll continue to be cared for,’ they added.

Imogen is currently self-isolating at the rural home, which the exes purchased two years ago, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair had named the property ‘Crimson Peak’ after its red A-line roof structure.

During their eight-year relationship, Kyle and Imogen had also rented a $5,000-per-week mansion in Mosman and a 3,000-per-week home in Hunters Hill.

Kyle has amassed a considerable fortune thanks to his radio career and various business interests, and once confessed to earning $45,000 a day.

Previously, it was reported he was earning $8million annually at KIIS FM. (He has since taken a pay cut due to the COVID-19 recession.)

Kyle announced the couple’s split on air in November last year.

‘We haven’t been with each other for quite a few months now. Unfortunately it’s run its course,’ he told listeners.

He is now dating his former personal assistant Tegan Kynaston.