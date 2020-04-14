Why Lovato and Gomez are no longer friends

Demi Lovato confessed that she’s no longer pals with fellow songstress and former Disney star Selena Gomez.

Back in January, following Lovato’s performance at the Grammys, Gomez, 27, took to social media, writing, “I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and deserved this moment was. Demi I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

Now, in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Lovato, 27, commented on Gomez’s message of support.

media_camera Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez in 2011.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so (the Instagram post) felt …,” she said, stopping mid-sentence, before adding, “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

Lovato’s Grammys appearance was her first public performance since her near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

The former child stars were once close friends who appeared on Barney & Friends together and became Disney Channel stars around the same time, appearing on different shows.

Lovato also confirmed that she’s no longer in touch with her Camp Rock co-stars the Jonas Brothers, but there is one Disney alum that she’s still tight with.

“I talk to Miley (Cyrus),” she said. “She’s awesome and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.”

media_camera Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato and Kevin Jonas in Camp Rock.

The duo recently reconnected on Cyrus’ Instagram Live show, Bright Minded.

Another person no longer in Lovato’s life is ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. The pair dated for six years before splitting in 2016. He announced his engagement to Amanda Pacheco in January.

“I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives,” Lovato said. “But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be OK on my own.

“When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”

Lovato, who has been open about her sexual preferences, described herself as “fluid” and envisions a future with two or three kids — either with a man or a woman.

“I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman … So I don’t know what my future will look like and I’m open to anything.

media_camera Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato dated for six years. Picture: Splash News

“People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t,” Lovato said.

She is currently dating former soap star Max Ehrich.

In a recent shirtless snap of himself, which Ehrich captioned, “When you realise u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” Lovato cheekily replied, “Fine by me.”

