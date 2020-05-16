Why medical research is key for the community

news, local-news,

A lot can be said for philanthropic organisations and the ability to punch above their weight. When it comes to charities supporting our hospitals and health care system more broadly, it’s fair to say the efforts of the Clifford Craig Foundation go a long way. The organisation has an almost 30-year history of supporting high quality research programs at the Launceston General Hospital. It adds up to millions of dollars worth of support and one has to wonder where we would be without it. While research is the key focus, it also works to improve the health of the community more broadly through education, funding medical equipment and patient facilities within the hospital. Because no matter which way you look at it, health is expensive. Running a hospital is expensive, medical equipment is expensive and so is research. The incentive of funded research also plays a key part in attracting medical professionals to our state – including what are often “hard to come by” specialists. It’s no secret that the support of the Clifford Craig Foundation played a key role in securing world renowned infectious disease specialist Professor Katie Flanagan to work at the LGH. Now, our Northern hospital is playing a key part in finding an effective treatment for this awful disease, under Professor Flanagan’s guidance. But let’s not forget that the Clifford Craig Foundation relies on one thing for its support of medical research to be possible – support from the community. It seems fitting that in the response to COVID-19, the ability for the LGH to partake in a major research trial that will ultimately benefit its patients, has only been made possible by the community it serves. Because not many people can say they haven’t been impacted by poor health. Whether personally or through the experience of a family member or close friend. The impacts COVID-19 have had on Tasmania cannot be underestimated. But while times are tough, it’s important to recognise that we are in a much better position than most. Northern Tasmanians should be proud that their major referral hospital is now playing an important part in the fight against coronavirus.

