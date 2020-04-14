Why Missing Sleep to Work More Isn’t a Badge of Honor Anymore



April

14, 2020



On this episode of The Playbook, Katie Couric and Shelly Ibach, the president and CEO of Sleep Number, share their thoughts on:

Why “not needing sleep” is no longer a badge of honor thanks to shifting perspectives about sleep’s importance [2:14].

The values that have fueled Couric’s drive to make a positive impact on the world [7:51].

Why individualism is not only an important part of Ibach’s life but also Sleep Number’s mission in serving its customers [10:58].

Their two best pieces of advice to ensure you live a happy life [24:48].

