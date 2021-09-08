Why Nigeria wants to establish technology innovation centers nationwide – Onu

The Federal Government of Nigeria will establish Research and Technology innovation centres nationwide for increased global competitiveness.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, minister Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, hinted on this during a working visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday in Benin City, Edo state.

The Minister noted that increased focus on solution driven research will help increase the commercialisation of scientific research results.

He called for active local production for all goods/services that are needed in Nigeria.

Dr. Onu said that Nigerian goods, services and Innovations must be of global standards to meet local demands and encourage exports.

The executive Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki said that for government to succeed and deliver on its mandates, all aspects of government must embrace Science Technology and Innovation.

He further advocated for strengthening and creation of an enabling environment for local ( homegrown) Innovators.

He pledged his administration’s assistance to the development of STI.

