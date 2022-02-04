Why NITDA Met with Lagos Tech Innovators

In furtherance to strengthening the country’s digital economy by increasing contributions of ICT to GDP, as well as promoting indigenous content through patronizing indigenous IT products and services, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) met with the Lagos State Software and Innovation ecosystem stakeholders.

The event aimed at proffering solutions to challenges faced in the ecosystem had various critical players from multiple industries at the Bon Hotel in Lagos.

Kahisfu Inuwa, NITDA’s Director-General, represented by Engr. Salisu Kaka, the Agency’s Digital Economy Department Acting Director, expressed his pleasure at the turnout and appreciated all innovators present despite their busy schedules.

The DG, while giving his opening remark, stated that a symbiotic relationship between the Government and the players in the ecosystem was essential to achieve a collective desired result. “Whatever the government is out to achieve, the private sector should help the government achieve it, and whatever the private sector is set to achieve, the government should help and support,” he stated.

Inuwa disclosed that the engagement was geared at interacting with the stakeholders to identify challenges faced by the ecosystem and proffering solutions to them.

He emphasized the need to map out a partnership framework between the Agency and the ecosystem in addressing these identified challenges.

Speaking on the vast amount of human and natural resources amassed by the Nation, the NITDA DG urged stakeholders in the Software and Innovation ecosystem to harness and utilize these resources for optimal productivity.

He emphatically admonished all participants to freely critique constructively, challenge what needs to be challenged, and also give recommendations on how the challenges faced can be surmounted.

“We are here to listen to you, and I am positive that today will be a historical day where we co-create and re-identify our routes in bridging identified gaps and creating a bright future,” he concluded.

The Acting Coordinator of the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), Yakubu Musa, while intimating the ecosystem stakeholders on the realignment of the former specially purpose vehicles (SPVs), introduced the strategic intents of the ONDI as well as initiatives.

“The ONDI has been mandated to work with the ecosystem to design and implement strategic programs and initiatives that will drive and foster the ecosystem’s growth through interventions and addressing some of the issues being faced in the ecosystem,” he averred.

Musa, in his remark, stated that ‘strategic human capital development, ‘funding and support to the ecosystem,’ ‘research and insights,’ ‘monitoring and compliance,’ ‘partnerships’ and ‘implementation of guidelines’ are the focus areas in which the Agency is willing to collaborate with the stakeholders in creating a formidable and enviable ecosystem.

Mr. ChinenyeMba-Uzoukwu, the President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), while giving a recap of contributions made by all heads of Industries, Groups, and Associations present, thanked the Agency for the insightful event but clamoured for a more effective communication and transparency.

