Why ‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes Wants ‘Boring’ Eva Marcille Fired After This Season

‘RHOA’ star NeNe Leakes wants her pal Eva Marcille to be fired from the Bravo reality TV series because she ‘doesn’t bring anything to the table’.

NeNe Leakes, 52, and Eva Marcille, 35, have certainly had their differences while starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta together. Now, a source close to the reality TV co-stars spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about what the future may hold for the pals. “Eva and NeNe are definitely going to address one another at the reunion,” the source dished of the upcoming Season 12 reunion. “They are not speaking currently and it seems really are angry at one another over the shots fired on social media. Eva was brought on the show as a friend of NeNe’s and NeNe thinks Eva’s boring and doesn’t bring anything to the table. Because Eva wasn’t necessarily on NeNe’s side this season, Eva feels NeNe got mad and turned on her which really bothered NeNe.”

The source dished to HL just two months after Eva spoke to us about rumors that NeNe herself was being “phased out” of the show. “I pray not. I hope not. Now that would be sad. That would be a sad day for Housewives, because NeNe is NeNe,” Eva told us, disturbed by the idea. Eva pointed out how NeNe has been on the show “since day one” — literally, since the Season One premiere in 2008! While she stepped away from being a main cast member in Seasons 8 and 9, NeNe has practically seen it all on RHOA, and Eva made sure this history wasn’t forgotten.

“Ups, downs, and round and round, the role has seen NeNe grow and evolve, and they root for her, and they laugh, and they know her and that’s their girlfriend,” she told us. With that said, Eva added, “And so I think she would be extremely missed. I don’t want to see her go, because who’s going to fill those kind of shoes?”

We then opened up the floor: does Eva think anyone on the cast is worried about losing their peaches? OGs in the Real Housewives franchise have unexpectedly been let go as of late — i.e., Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge — and Eva gave her take on the situation. “You know what, it’s all about your contracts and what you’re trying to do. I think it ends up being, there are so many franchises, and there’s so many girls involved,” Eva told HollywoodLife. “You hear about all their contract stuff, and then the speculations, but I think Atlanta’s solid.” However, Eva added that she “might be wrong,” given that she’s “not a producer.”