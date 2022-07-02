Why Stanbic IBTC is Empowering Women in Tech

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has held the second edition of its Women in Tech event.

The event is a celebration of women in the Nigerian tech space while encouraging more women and young girls to take up careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

It preaches the need to close the gender gap and empower women and young girls to seize the opportunities that the tech world offers.

The event, themed “Building a career in tech: break the glass ceiling”, was held on the Zoom virtual meeting platform. It had in attendance guest panelists from different tech-led careers, including Bisola Alabi, founder, Heels and Tech; Olatokunbo Ogunlade, System Engineer, Factorial HR; Ibifuro Apiafi, Manager, Entrepreneur Selection and Growth, Endeavor; and Moyinoluwa Aiyeniko, Software Developer, Stanbic IBTC Bank. The event was moderated by Vivian Obiajulu.

Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Executive Director, Client Solutions, Stanbic IBTC, said the event is one of the ways the organisation is supporting women to bridge the gender gap in the tech space. “With today’s conversation, we will attempt to debunk those myths that have become obstacles to us women fulfilling our potentials in the tech world”

She said, “Despite the advancement in technology globally, studies have shown that women only account for about 30 per cent of professionals in the field. More women in tech space means the reduction of inequalities, leading to a more gender-balanced society and an increase in technological innovation, productivity, and job creation. All these will give a boost to our economy and Stanbic IBTC is ever ready to support and encourage women, and young girls, to take up careers in technology.”

Bunmi stated that women have demonstrated the capacity to excel beyond expectations when they are encouraged in their endeavours and technology will not be an exception.

Stanbic IBTC is committed to the advancement of a gender-balanced society while providing excellent innovative services to its customers.

Related