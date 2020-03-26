Why the U.S. Lagged Behind in the Drive to Postpone the Summer Olympics

Two years ago, after revelations a team doctor had abused hundreds of gymnasts, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee underwent an overhaul designed to restore and instill confidence and trust among thousands of American athletes.

Yet, in recent days as a swelling tide of athletes openly worried about the ability to train and prepare for the Summer Olympics as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered facilities and people were told to remain inside their homes, the committee hunkered down and sided with the International Olympic Committee’s insistence on delaying any decision to press forward with the Games. The implicit message: stay healthy and safe, but try to keep training for a July Olympics.

Now that the I.O.C. has decided to postpone the Games, with the United States one of the last large organizations to join the clamor for the move, athletes are questioning how leaders who were brought on to more effectively listen to and support athletes took so long to hear what they were saying.

“We did have an opportunity to be leaders on the issue, and I feel like it was a little bit of a missed opportunity,” said Han Xiao, a former table tennis athlete who is chairman of the U.S.O.P.C.’s Advisory Council.