Why this is the world’s best sports car

The Porsche 911 is one of the world’s most desirable cars, and even in its most basic form it is clear to see why the 911 is counted among the best performance cars ever built. Here is five things you need to know about the Porsche 911 Carrera.

1. IT’S STILL THE BENCHMARK

The Porsche 911 remains the best all-round sports car on sale. Outstanding to drive and more practical than you think (with kid-sized rear seats and an accommodating front boot), Porsche’s mainstay remains the one to beat for big-dollar driving pleasure. The new-generation shape launched here last year brought a modern cabin, more powerful turbo engines and a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that built on the brilliance of its predecessor.

2. WHICH ONE TO BUY?

There are more than 20 versions in the family, though they aren’t all produced at the same time. For now, you can choose between a coupe or cabriolet, rear or all-wheel-drive or base Carrera or more expensive Carrera S. Still to come are the more powerful 911 Turbo, track-bred 911 GT3 and stuffed-with-kit 911 GTS. As will a fuel-efficient hybrid and loony RS track versions fitted with fire extinguishers and roll cages. Tempting as it is to consider $500,000-plus wonders, you really don’t need to go beyond the standard Carrera, yours for about $245,000 drive-away.

3. IT’S ALL THE PORSCHE YOU NEED

This slowest 911 coupe hits 100km/h from rest in 4.2 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 293km/h — slow being a relative term. Shell out $35,100 more for the Carrera S and the sprint will take less than 4.0 seconds and the max speed will top 300km/h. The regular Carrera, powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder “boxer” (283kW/450Nm) that claims 9.4L/100km, feels suitably rapid when let loose. Tenacious traction, a lightning-fast gearbox and strong torque help the 911 feel quicker than its numbers suggest.

4. A SWEETHEART TO DRIVE

The basic 911 Carrera goes without the gear on the more expensive versions, such as huge six-piston brakes, all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering, active anti-roll bars, variable steering, torque vectoring and active shocks absorbers. Lighter and simpler than the siblings, the Carrera serves up natural reactions to its driver and the environment. It sounds tough with a sports exhaust, rides remarkably well on bumpy ground and brings near-perfect responses to driver input every time you go, stop or turn. Flowing along twisty roads with an uncommon rhythm, the Carrera will delight enthusiasts for years to come.

5. IT’S AN EVERYDAY PROPOSITION

Unlike most sports cars, the 911 Carrera is one you could drive every day. Tractable torque, sensational eight-speeder and excellent outward vision work in its favour. Its 10.9-inch central screen supports satnav and Apple CarPlay and twin digital screens flank the central tacho. It comes with six airbags, autonomous emergency braking and blind spot monitor. On the other hand, it isn’t a small car any more, road noise from its fat rubber can be excessive and there are many cheaper cars with more potent straight-line performance. Porsche’s options are famously dear — at the asking price, adaptive cruise control ($3750), sports exhaust ($5470) and clever LED headlights ($6100) should be standard.

Porsche 911 Carrera vitals

Price: About $245,000 drive-away

Engine: 3.0-litre 6cyl turbo, 283kW/450Nm

Safety: Not rated, six airbags, AEB, blind spot monitoring

Thirst: 9.4L/100km