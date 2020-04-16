Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Are Convinced Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Are Already Married Posted on April 16, 2020 by admin Thanks to an eyebrow-raising comment that Stassi Schroeder made, fans are wondering if she secretly tied the knot with Beau Clark. The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ couple was supposed to marry in Italy in Oct. 2020! Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Related