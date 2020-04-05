Why We Keep Getting the Lessons of the Spanish Flu Wrong

So what is history for? Yes, it can reinforce one’s pet theories. But there’s another way to think about it: that history is most useful when it is marshaled to overturn received wisdom, not reinforce it. The highest and best use of Spanish flu comparisons may be to poke holes in our own presumptions about what to do.

The deans of this school of thought were Richard Neustadt and Ernest May, two popular Harvard professors who taught a beloved class on reasoning from history. Their classic 1986 book, “Thinking in Time: The Uses of History for Decision-Makers,” was designed as a guide for leaders who sought to incorporate history into their work. One of their central case studies shows how American policymakers have, in fact, gotten the lessons of the Spanish flu wrong before.

The key to using history well, Neustadt and May argue, is to doubt received wisdom. Each historical comparison should be taken apart and analyzed. The shrewdest policymakers refuse to take historical analogies at face value. So it should give us pause when a bureaucrat makes a slick passing reference to a complex historical inflection point.

Neustadt and May draw one of their most striking cautionary tales from a misreading of the lessons of the Spanish flu. In 1976 American policymakers feared they were on the verge of an outbreak of swine flu. Like today, government officials turned to what they knew, recalling the lessons of the 1918 Spanish flu, which had claimed more victims than the First World War.

In the 70s, many Americans had lived through that earlier pandemic; their memories survived as dinner-table folklore. Fearing the worst, the director of the Centers for Disease Control, David Sencer, crafted an ambitious mass immunization plan.

It failed. Part of the problem was questionable medical history. Some scientists postulated that dangerous pandemics arrived in 11-year cycles. That suggested that the 1976 swine flu would be severe—a mistaken assumption that was magnified by the attention it got in the mass media. Ordinary Americans believed the experts on the news, failing to realize how little the epidemiologists then knew about the actual disease they were facing.

In the end, the swine flu fizzled, sickening few Americans and killing almost nobody. The government’s response, however, became a legitimate scandal. The Ford administration had pledged to inoculate all Americans, and rushed a vaccine into doctors’ offices that ended up sickening more than 450 people with a neuromuscular disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome. In the end, 45 million ultimately got the shot, around one-fifth of the total population. Once Americans realized a pandemic was not imminent, even those few vaccinations seemed risky and wasteful.

This is not to say that today’s fears of the coronavirus are overblown; the daily reports of new infections and deaths in the U.S. and across the globe prove otherwise. Still, the value of comparison has its limits. Coronavirus may not be the swine flu, but neither is it the Spanish flu. It is not the flu at all.

The largely forgotten swine flu debacle should give policymakers pause–and remind us how historical analogy can mislead. Leaders never questioned their presumptions: that a pandemic was imminent, that Americans would view the inoculations as harmless, that the U.S. had the capacity to produce enough vaccine safely and fast. Over the years, the swine flu fiasco has inspired its own flawed analogical reasoning, helping to stoke the fears of anti-vaccination activists–despite the fact that the risks of modern-day flu shots are far, far lower. In the case of the swine flu, write Neustadt and May, history “served better as a warning light than a beacon.”

A better approach in our moment is to set historical analogies against one another, make them battle it out. Use the example of the swine flu to undercut suppositions about the Spanish flu; use the Black Death to challenge presumptions about both. At the least, we should beware anyone who uses an epidemic from 102 years ago to justify a modern-day policy proposal.

“After horror stories,” write Neustadt and May, “survivors usually see questions they should have asked…. Why did we believe that? Why did we expect that? What made us believe he or she (or they) would do that?” It is better, they argue, to be asking those questions early–rather than when it is already too late. We could do worse than to be asking similar questions today.