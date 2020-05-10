Why you should ALWAYS use liquid laundry detergent

A mother has revealed what really happens to your washing machine if you clean your clothes with laundry powder instead of liquid detergent.

The Australian woman shared some helpful advice she received from a washing machine technician who explained one vital difference between powder and liquid detergents.

She was told powder detergent gradually forms clumps in the machine, leading to issues later down the track.

‘I had to get my washing machine fixed and the call-out guy said that my problems were caused from using laundry powder, that is was blocking the pipes in my machine,’ the mum said on Facebook.

‘He said over time, the powder hadn’t broken down properly and the clumps had built up and caused a blockage.

‘He told me that he always tells people to use liquid detergent because it’s easier on the system and your pipes won’t get clogged up.’

The experts from Canstar Blue elaborated on the topic of interest online, discussing which from of detergent is better.

‘For the most cost-effective everyday laundry that gets the job done, laundry powder is perfectly fine,’ they wrote.

‘The main drawbacks for powders are suitability for delicate fabrics, and concerns about white residue left on dark fabrics.

‘This is where liquid proves a clear winner’.

‘Despite powder being an overall stronger performer, many people choose liquid for the convenience factor plus concerns about powder leaving a build-up inside the washing machine.’

Australian consumer company CHOICE also said washing clothes at the right temperature is essential in addition to using a decent washing detergent.

‘Washing in cold water is a great way to reduce your energy consumption and save yourself some cash,’ they said.

‘But it can also lead to a waxy film building up inside your washing machine – especially if you use a fabric softener.’