Why You Should Start a Coronavirus Diary

Ms. Dewey has been looking in the archives about what life was like for the Dayton community during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, and sees similarities, things like social distancing, the closing of schools, actions by local health departments. “Historians do use this material,” she said.

Record in a Way That Works for You

Ms. Franklin keeps a notebook with her and writes when she finds something striking or has time: when she’s cooking dinner, when she hears something on NPR, when she’s working at her desk. While she tries to write in her diary multiple times a day (because it’s so easy to forget what happened this morning if you wait to write at night), she isn’t strict about keeping a regular routine. “It’s important not to create additional stress for yourself at this time,” she said.

While she likes to keep a paper record because she finds the act of writing soothing, it’s not a requirement. She’s also taking photos and keeping notes on her phone, and saving sections of the newspaper.

But other options include audio, video, drawing or whatever creative outlet works for you.

Wright State University has also posted questions as prompts for those who don’t know where to start. For example:

But if none of those work, just write what you want, Ms. Dewey said. “Everybody doesn’t have to be a novelist or screenwriter to do this,” she said. “Don’t worry about grammar and punctuation and what words you use. Speak from the heart.”

Who knows, maybe one day your diary will provide a valuable window into this period. “I have faith it could be useful even if I don’t know exactly how,” said Ms. Franklin. She pointed out that people today collect old postcards and black and white photographs, and that the senders or takers of those things probably had no idea they’d become collectibles.

“I envision a yard sale 60 years in the future. I’m gone but some kid picks up my corona journal and flips through it,” she said. “He says ‘Hey Mom, here’s a notebook of someone who was in the coronavirus epidemic.’”