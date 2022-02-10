Wickfire COO Katy Hall Recognized as a Microsoft Trailblazer of the Year Finalist

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Wickfire LLC, parent company of BuyersGuide.org, is pleased to announce that its Chief Operating Officer Katy Hall is a finalist in the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards.

Hall is one of five executives up for the Trailblazer of the Year, which is given to an individual who teaches about Microsoft Advertising in an innovative and engaging way and drives Microsoft Advertising brand awareness and affinity externally with their clients and the industry. Hall is the only female executive recognized in the category. The winner will be revealed on February 10.

“Together, we are limitless. We saw many outstanding submissions this year that once again showcased the truly remarkable work we have come to expect from our partners,” Microsoft said in a statement. “The Microsoft Advertising Partner Award recognizes our Elite and Select Partners for the incredible work they’ve done in 2021.”

Leveraging superior technology and data-driven decision-making expertise, Wickfire helps guide consumers through hundreds of millions of dollars of e-commerce product and services decision-making. Wickfire was recently named an Elite partner by Microsoft Advertising.

In 2020, Wickfire was growing a product comparison channel that drove traffic to Buyersguide.org pages comparing various products. At the beginning of 2021, the products were largely comprised of affiliate links to massive multinational retailers. In April 2020, most of these retailers slashed their affiliate programs completely or significantly dropped their commission rates, creating a huge negative impact on Wickfire’s entire product channel.

Without the leadership of Hall, the company would not have adapted and experienced exceptional growth in 2021. Hall helped transition users, sending traffic directly to smaller and more niche business partners who needed help in the post-COVID climate.

Wickfire’s nomination stated, “[Hall] understood that we could leverage our partnership with Microsoft to make our spend more efficient and effective, increase traffic volume, and help BuyersGuide.org and hundreds of small businesses find success that would sustain and continue to grow through 2021 and beyond.”

Hall worked with Microsoft to improve margins by adopting improved smart bidding strategies. She worked with development for website improvements to help users make smarter buying decisions and to implement a proprietary sorting algorithm for product listings that dramatically improved user engagement and profitability. The result was a 3X increase in revenue from the product comparison channel through Microsoft ads.

“I am thrilled to receive this incredible recognition from Microsoft. Our partnership with Microsoft Ads has been transformative to our business as a whole and fueled so much growth in 2021 and beyond. Microsoft’s incredible team, excellent advertising products and technical superiority have made this partnership a pleasure on our end, and we look forward to growing even more in 2022 and beyond,” said Hall.

Wickfire was previously named a runner-up for Microsoft’s 2021 Rising Star of the Year Award.

For more information, visit Wickfire.com.

About Wickfire

Wickfire helps brands manage their paid search presence on a pay-for-performance basis and has referred over $1 billion in sales since launching in 2011. Wickfire is a Microsoft Advertising Elite Partner, CJ Performer and Rakuten Platinum Publisher, and was shortlisted by the International Performance Marketing Awards in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

