Wiggles star engaged to new partner

Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie is engaged to his new partner, less than two years after his high profile split with Emma Watkins.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to announce his ballet dancer girlfriend Dana Stephensen, whom he went public with in October last year, had proposed to him on Thursday night at their home.

“On Thursday night, Dana asked me to marry her at home under a fairy light sky and a very excited little boy in a beautiful bow tie,” Gillespie wrote alongside a photo of Stephensen and her four-year old son, Jasper, from a previous relationship.

Gillespie and his ex-wife Watkins, who is the Yellow Wiggle, announced their shock split in August 2018, two years after they tied the knot.

In an interview after their break-up announcement, Gillespie said the pair realised they had reached a stalemate in their relationship.

“To be able to realise as a couple that we were going different ways and to stay as close as we are is a real testament, I think, to both of us,” he told the Herald Sun.

“I love her more now than anything and she loves me more than anything.

“It’s life. We had such a connection at the start and in a way it has got stronger through the whole separation.

“We have got to that point that we know our paths have changed and things were not working as a couple. But all we care about is the children who watch the show. That’s how it started and that hasn’t changed.”

He went public with his relationship with Stephenson on Instagram in October last year, after they met on the set of The Wiggles in early December 2018.

Meanwhile Watkins went public with her new partner, The Wiggles musician Oliver Brian, in December.

“I haven’t actually told anybody because it’s new, but I feel happy,” Watkins told Stellar magazine in December of her new relationship with Brian.

“He’s very opposite to me.

“He’s a very calm and thoughtful person and I’ve always been interested in his mind and his take on life, and his morals. He loves talking about the environment and food production. It’s not very ‘Wiggly’, but it’s been nice for me to talk about things not just concerning ourselves, but people everywhere around the world.”

Watkins also revealed in the interview she thought Stephensen was “perfect” for her ex-husband.

“Dana and Lachy have a similar energy, and I said to a friend that they would be perfect together,” Watkins said.

“But she was in a relationship, so I didn’t say anything to him.”

