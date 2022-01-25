Wikipedia tests AI for spotting contradictory claims in articles

Artificial intelligence can be used to scour the crowdsourced encyclopedia for contradictory information and flag it to human editors

Wikipedia’s open-editing policy makes it easy for errors to creep in Vladimir Zuev/Alamy

The charity that maintains Wikipedia has developed AI that can spot contradictory claims in articles and alert the human editors who write and edit the collective encyclopedia.

Wikipedia was launched in 2001 and the English language version now has more than 6 million articles written almost entirely by volunteers. While that huge, unpaid workforce is its biggest strength, it is also a crucial weakness, and errors can be introduced either accidentally or deliberately.

Cheng Hsu at National Cheng Kung …