Wild Ideas to Bring Back Sports Might Say More About Cities Than Leagues

Business in Las Vegas has ground to a halt since mid-March, when the Nevada government ordered casinos and all other nonessential business shuttered. The city’s economy is based upon leisure and hospitality more than any other big city in the country. Those industries have been decimated by stay-at-home orders, flight cancellations, and the shutdowns of conventions, meetings, and high-profile events like U.F.C. fights and the World Series of Poker. One month after Las Vegas missed out on a windfall of tourists betting on the N.C.A.A. basketball tournaments, MGM’s Bellagio casino lost its chance to host the N.F.L. draft, which was held remotely.