Will Ferrell crashed a Seattle Seahawks Zoom call pretending to be the team’s newly signed tight end

Ferrell, as Olsen, seemed ecstatic to join the team — but he was especially thrilled to meet quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ferrell/Olsen came to the meeting with his personal playbook. He draws all of his plays himself, he told the team, including the “90-Go-Flywheel-Kanye-Starburst.” He did not elaborate on any components of the play.

“I’m only gonna play about 12 plays a game,” he told the group. “I’m an older guy. I’m 36. But I’ve been working out.” (Ferrell is 52.)

He lifted his jersey and gave the Zoom crew a 360-degree view of his stomach.

“My body’s a temple,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of yoga and nothing else. This is a yoga body.”

Seahawks head coach Peter Carroll suggested he work on his core before throwing it back to the real Olsen, who seemed to enjoy Ferrell’s impression.