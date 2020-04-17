‘Will & Grace’ Series Finale Episode ‘It’s Time’ – Watch the First Look!

Will & Grace is coming to an end again.

The hit NBC sitcom, co-starring Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes, is set to air its final episode on April 23.

The first clip from the upcoming series finale, called “It’s Time,” debuted on People on Friday (April 17).

“We are sitting in the set of Will & Grace during our very last season, and we mean it this time,” Debra says with a laugh. Warning: spoilers ahead!

In a clip from one of the scenes, Grace is sitting next to a woman in a subway whens he cries out “I’m pregnant!”

“Aren’t you a little…” the woman says as Grace cries, “Old?! Yes!”

“We’ve done certain episodes that while they’re very much about right now, they will withstand the text of time. I have a greater appreciation of how great a job this is, so in some ways it’s harder to say goodbye this time,” says Eric.

“All I feel is gratitude to the writers, to my peers, to the fans,” Sean says.

“To have a job doing a show that people liked so much, that’s amazing,” adds Megan.

Here’s an episode summary: “With the apartment packed up, Will is determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). A pregnant Grace, on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. Meanwhile, at the behest of Stan, Karen goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband, and Jack’s dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility.”

Watch the Will & Grace finale first look…