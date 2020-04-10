Will how we socialize change after the pandemic? Local thought leaders weigh in

Medical Sociologist Debora Paterniti, who chairs the sociology department at Sonoma State University, sees the potential for healing in a deeply divided society if people can put aside their fears and embrace their shared humanity.

“Fear draws us closer to disconnection, and shaming and judgment and stigmatizing. There is an African saying, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. And if you want to go farther, go together,’ ” she said. “If more connection comes out of this, it has the possibility for creating a new social fabric.”

Paterniti sees reason to hope for positive change that will create chinks in the old social barriers that divide and leave people feeling disempowered.

“We can change our institutions and our society,” she said. “Now, in some respects, we have an opportunity to rethink the way we’re connected and the resources we have and how we distribute them. There is an opportunity here to revise what our society looks like.”

That applies to all institutions, from medical and educational to economic and political, she said.

Stephen Dinan heads up The Shift Network, a global organization based in Petaluma that offers courses and events aimed at helping people achieve personal transformation and growth in a way that can lead to broader changes in social consciousness.

He sees this time of sequestration amid crisis as forcing a “global reset.”

“We’re going to emerge more globally conscious that we were before,” said Dinan, who splits his time between homes in San Rafael and Nevada City. “For the first time, all of humanity has had to mobilize together against a common threat to humankind. This is going to be an opportunity to realize we’re all in this together and that we have to truly cooperate on a global level for global threats, such as global warming.”

He’s heartened by the renewed relationships in families, including his own, forced to shelter in place together. He hopes this will draw many families closer, something they will be inspired to continue once the quarantines are lifted.

In his case, he’s spending much more time focused on his young daughters.

“We have dance parties. We’re having fun together just being in the house. We did our daughter’s third birthday the other night on Zoom. We had candles and people sang. It was really sweet. We’re also having to build more intergenerational ties. Older folks are at more risk, so there’s more collaboration and dependence on younger people to run errands. Shared threats do bond people together and lead to more community resiliency.”

Kira Kayler, a Rohnert Park psychotherapist, said she’s seeing that people are uncomfortable with being physcially close, yet they crave social connection. Humans are social creatures by nature. And it’s a positive turn that they’ve found ways to maintain community through technology.

Still, this isolation may take a psychological toll on people.

“We haven’t begun to see the consequences mentally,” said Kayler, who is the incoming president of the local chapter of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists. “Right now, we’re still running on adrenaline. It hasn’t gotten old. But what happens when it stretches beyond that? My hunch is we will see more anxiety and depression. One of the biggest concerns are families with active child abuse and domestic violence.”

The global pandemic is traumatic, and people deal with trauma differently.

“Some people are wired to be very resilient and they get through trauma and keep going. For other people, we might see some PTSD. Or an increase in problems with people who were already predisposed to social anxiety.”

With at least several weeks left of shelter-in-place orders and social distancing as the death toll from the coronavirus rises, the only certainty, observers say, is that the shared global experience will leave an imprint.

For one thing, Kayler said, the next time a pandemic strikes, the world will be better prepared.

“It reminds me of 9/11. That fundamentally changed our culture. It changed the way we travel. This is going to fundamentally change the way we do business and maybe the way we connect. I don’t think anybody can predict. But right now, this is really hard.”

