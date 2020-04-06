Will Lockdown End On April 14? What Minister Prakash Javadekar Said After Cabinet Meet
Highlights
- May have to wait longer due to rising COVID-19 cases: Prakash Javadekar
- “Will end lockdown after ensuring areas free of coronavirus,” he said
- Centre said decision will be taken “in national interest”
New Delhi:
Amid questions on whether the national lockdown to fight coronavirus will be extended beyond April 15, the government today said a decision would be taken “in the national interest” and would be declared “at the right time”. A top official in Uttar Pradesh, however, went on record to say people may have to wait longer as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising.
“When we open the lockdown it will be after we have ensured that the state is corona free. If even one corona positive person is left, it will be very difficult to open the lockdown and that is why it may take time,” said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh.
After a meeting of the Union Cabinet, the central government, however, remained non-committal on ending the lockdown in eight more days.
“We are monitoring the world situation every minute. A decision will be taken in the national interest. A decision in this regard will be declared at the right time,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said after a meeting of the Union Cabinet via video link.
“There is an empowered group of officials that is assessing the situation,” he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a total 21-day lockdown, which is till April 14.
In the cabinet meeting, he said the government must work on war-footing to mitigate the fallout of coronavirus and ministries should prepare a graded plan “to slowly open departments where there are no hotspots”.
Last week, during a video-conference with chief ministers, PM Modi had asked for a plan for staggered movement of people after the lockdown ends.
“It is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends,” PM Modi said, urging states to send their suggestions.
Many believe the government may be compelled to continue the lockdown, but in a tweaked version, given the economic costs and the scramble for essential goods.
Unconfirmed reports suggest agricultural activities may be exempted, flights may be partially opened and a complete lockdown may be limited to virus hotspots.
The centre may also leave it to states to assess the situation and take a decision.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday fueled speculation with his comments to state MPs. “The lockdown will be lifted on April 15. We have to ensure that the crowding doesn’t take place. After the lockdown is lifted and if crowding takes place, all our efforts will go in vain,” he was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.
India has over 4,000 coronavirus cases now, including 109 deaths.
World
12,89,413Cases
9,48,435Active
2,70,381Recovered
70,597Deaths
Coronavirus has spread to 183 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 12,89,413 and 70,597 have died; 9,48,435 are active cases and 2,70,381 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 7:33 pm.
India
4,281 704Cases
3,851 632Active
319 44Recovered
111 28Deaths
In India, there are 4,281 confirmed cases including 111 deaths. The number of active cases is 3,851 and 319 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 6:00 pm.
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
|
DistrictCases
Mumbai209
Pune51
Mumbai Suburban41
Sangli24
Thane16
Nagpur15
Ahmednagar12
Raigad5
Palghar5
Buldhana4
Yavatmal4
Satara3
Aurangabad2
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Nashik1
Ratnagiri1
Gondia1
Sindhudurg1
Details Awaited*351
|
748 258
|
647 223
|
56 14
|
45 21
|
DistrictCases
Chennai79
Coimbatore48
Tirunelveli31
Dindigul27
Erode25
Namakkal22
Theni15
Madurai13
Karur12
Tiruchirappalli10
Thiruvarur9
Tiruppur9
Salem8
Villupuram8
Thiruvallur7
Thoothukudi6
Cuddalore6
Tiruvannamalai6
Sivaganga5
Virudhunagar5
Nagapattinam5
Kanniyakumari5
Kanchipuram5
Vellore4
Thanjavur2
Ramanathapuram2
The Nilgiris2
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*194
|
571 86
|
558 82
|
8 2
|
5 2
|
DistrictCases
South86
South West14
West10
East9
North West9
South East9
North East8
North6
Central4
New Delhi4
Shahdara2
Details Awaited*362
|
523 20
|
497 19
|
19 1
|
7
|
DistrictCases
Hyderabad55
Warangal Urban12
Medchal Malkajgiri9
Ranga Reddy7
Karimnagar5
Mahabubnagar4
Kamareddy4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nalgonda3
Sangareddy2
Nizamabad2
Jogulamba Gadwal2
Suryapet1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Medak1
Details Awaited*206
|
321 52
|
280 50
|
34 2
|
7
|
DistrictCases
Kasaragod108
Kannur43
Ernakulam19
Pathanamthitta14
Thiruvananthapuram10
Malappuram8
Kozhikode6
Thrissur6
Idukki5
Palakkad5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Kollam1
Details Awaited*81
|
314 8
|
257 2
|
55 6
|
2
|
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Agra13
Meerut12
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Ghazipur3
Varanasi3
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*223
|
305 78
|
281 75
|
21 2
|
3 1
|
DistrictCases
Jaipur36
Bhilwara23
Jodhpur19
Jhunjhunu11
Tonk9
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bharatpur4
Dungarpur3
Alwar3
Pratapgarh2
Sikar1
Udaipur1
Jaisalmer1
Pali1
Nagaur1
Dholpur1
Dausa1
Banswara1
Details Awaited*144
|
274 74
|
253 74
|
21
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Visakhapatnam3
Krishna2
Chittoor1
East Godavari1
Guntur1
Spsr Nellore1
Prakasam1
Details Awaited*216
|
226 36
|
222 34
|
1
|
3 2
|
DistrictCases
Indore65
Jabalpur7
Ujjain5
Bhopal4
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Details Awaited*80
|
165
|
156
|
0
|
9
|
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban47
Mysuru20
Chikballapur10
Bidar10
Uttar Kannad10
Dakshin Kannad6
Kalaburagi5
Ballari4
Udupi3
Belagavi3
Bengaluru Rural2
Davangere2
Bagalkot1
Dharwad1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*24
|
151 7
|
135 7
|
12
|
4
|
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad32
Surat10
Gandhinagar9
Vadodara9
Rajkot7
Bhavnagar5
Porbandar3
Gir Somnath2
Kachchh1
Mahesana1
Botad1
Details Awaited*64
|
144 22
|
110 17
|
22 4
|
12 1
|
DistrictCases
Srinagar21
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*54
|
109 3
|
103 3
|
4
|
2
|
DistrictCases
Gurugram29
Faridabad9
Palwal6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Ambala2
Panchkula2
Nuh2
Bhiwani1
Hisar1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*22
|
84 25
|
58 25
|
25
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Kolkata15
Nadia5
Hooghly4
24 Paraganas North3
Medinipur East3
24 Paraganas South2
Howrah2
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*45
|
80
|
67
|
10
|
3
|
DistrictCases
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
S.a.s Nagar13
Amritsar6
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana4
Mansa2
Faridkot1
Patiala1
Pathankot1
Details Awaited*18
|
76 19
|
66 15
|
4 3
|
6 1
|
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*17
|
32 2
|
31 2
|
0
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Marigaon2
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*22
|
26
|
26
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Dehradun6
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*19
|
26 4
|
22 2
|
4 2
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Details Awaited*18
|
21 1
|
19
|
2 2
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
|
18
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
|
14
|
4
|
10
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*10
|
13 7
|
10 6
|
2 1
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*3
|
10 1
|
2
|
8 5
|
0
|
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
|
10
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*4
|
4 1
|
4 1
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0