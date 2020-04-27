Will Returning Players Be Out of Shape? Soccer May Need More Subs

Australia and New Zealand have been praised for their success in containing the virus, and sports are benefiting. The National Rugby League is looking to return May 28, and is clearing hurdles one by one. Players from the one New Zealand-based team in the league, the Warriors, have received permission to travel to Australia, the government said. And strict rules are being put in place, including requiring temperature checks, cleaning all equipment daily and barring players and staff from using public transportation or cabs.