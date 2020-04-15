Will Smith Talks to DJ Jazzy Jeff About His Battle With Suspected Coronavirus – Watch! (Video)





DJ Jazzy Jeff believes he had coronavirus, and now he’s opening up about the experience.

The 55-year-old DJ and producer spoke with Will Smith on his new Will From Home Snapchat series, which was teased on People on Wednesday (April 15).

“I came home from my trip. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m coming down with something’ and got into bed, and I don’t remember the next 10 days. I had a temperature that reached 103. I had the chills. I lost sense of smell. I lost sense of taste,” Jeff said.

Jeff also said that he couldn’t get tested.

“They gave me a flu test. And when I went and got the chest X-ray, she came in and said, ‘You have pneumonia in both your lungs,’” he recalled.

“Unfortunately, people think we’re at the end [of the pandemic], and I think we’re really at the beginning,” he went on to say.

