Will the US or China win the race for global quantum dominance?
QUANTUM computers and networks, once merely physicists’ playthings, are increasingly seen as both a national security threat and a potential asset, with the theoretical ability to crack current encryption methods, but also improve artificial intelligence. The recently announced security pact between the UK, the US and Australia drew a lot of attention for its focus on nuclear-powered submarines, but this AUKUS deal also promised to share quantum technologies.
It makes sense for Australia and the UK to ally themselves with a …
