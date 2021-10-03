Latest News
Will the US or China win the race for global quantum dominance?
October 3, 2021

Will the US or China win the race for global quantum dominance?

By Matthew Sparkes

The National Laboratory for Quantum Information Science in Hefei, China

Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

QUANTUM computers and networks, once merely physicists’ playthings, are increasingly seen as both a national security threat and a potential asset, with the theoretical ability to crack current encryption methods, but also improve artificial intelligence. The recently announced security pact between the UK, the US and Australia drew a lot of attention for its focus on nuclear-powered submarines, but this AUKUS deal also promised to share quantum technologies.

It makes sense for Australia and the UK to ally themselves with a …

