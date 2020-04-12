Will we be ‘sacrificed on the altar of the economy’?

news, local-news,

Altar of the economy OF recent days a recurring theme, at least published in the print media, concerns government planning for a return to economic normality once the COVID-19 is assessed as controllable. The suggestion made is that the government should be planning to lift the current restrictions imposed upon business and the workforce when the infection curve has flattened and the rate of infection is at a level at which hospitals can cope. The discussion, none too subtly, appears to suggest that the government should accept a death rate from the infection, that will, in turn, allow a resumption of life (for many) as we recently knew it. Being an older person, aged 72, reasonably fit and, at the moment, in robust good health, this discussion is somewhat worrying. Will I, my wife and possibly thousands of our elderly cohort be sacrificed on the altar of the economy? Douglas Ross Robbins, Trevallyn. THE lack of bathroom facilities at some service stations may have the potential to place customer health and welfare at risk due to the recent coronavirus contagion and other communicable diseases. Service stations are considered an essential service, and without hand washing facilities as a preventative measure against COVID-19, and for general public health issues in extraordinary times, may be considered a duty of care breach? This is an ostensible circumstance where oil companies can contribute to the public good by providing access to customers whence not available, a basic provision/level of hygiene and sanitation in a paradigm of unequalled surrealism. Kenneth Gregson, Swansea. THE Italian government provides statistics which show that over 99 per cent of their cases have one or more pre-existing health conditions. Why aren’t we being given these same more in-depth statistics regarding Australia’s cases of the virus? Why aren’t the statistics for outcomes of ‘normal’ flu viruses being given also? Russell Langfield, Kimberley. I HAD my car snatched last night while delivering for Uber Eats. I reported it to police and they lodged a complaint and told me to go home and wait. But, instead of going home I tried to search for my car in nearby streets and fortunately found it in a vacant house driveway with all my belongings, car keys and wallet lost. Be careful people of Launceston: do not leave your car with the ignition on. I made this mistake for just a couple of minutes, and being a metre or two away from my car, and have to pay a heavy price. Fortunately I survived as the snatcher even tried to run me over. Adeel Afzal, South Launceston. THE problem with the river is not about engineering. It is a matter of working with nature. Flood control: we are building dams in the rivers and that is controlling floods to some extent. But water restrictors will have to be built to have better control and to manage the ecology of our river system. Wetlands: the wetlands adjacent to Tamar Island need to be turned into a freshwater wetland and our rivers would flow through this before entering the Tamar estuary. Sewerage: the overflowing raw sewage that is entering our river would be collected in a settling pond constructed at Stephenson Bend and then put back through the treatment plant. This treated water would have to be pumped to a wetland or tree farmers for use and not put back into our water system. Boat Loch: construct a loch in Hunters Cut. There is one in Finland that would be perfect. Road Access: build a street linking the roundabout on the Eastern outlet to Murphy Street for access to the loch and the wharf area. North Esk River: build a series of weirs to beautify the river. This would create employment and really beautify our city and the opportunities are endless. Bruce Cassidy, Norwood. NOW before all that read this get hysterical, please respect the judicial system in the US. All of the facts have been laid in front of very educated people and they have looked at the evidence and said: this man did not commit a crime. I bet he will not get an apology for this. His life is ruined as he knows it, through malice and hate. There will be people that will think the Catholic Church has pulled rank, there will be people that are relieved that an innocent man has been set free. This man will never have a normal life again thanks to vicious gossip, but he paid the price albeit. Jail was the price. This world needs to stop sending people to incarceration if not 100 per cent sure of guilt. The Cardinal was never given this fairness. Shame on us all. Felicity O’Neill, Westbury.

