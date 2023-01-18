Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Latest News

Will we ever see commercial plane flights without human pilots?

ByJimmys Post

Jan 18, 2023 , ,

Many planes have autopilots, but they can only be used in certain circumstances. Now Airbus is testing one that can choose the nearest safe airport, land a plane and even taxi to the terminal if pilots are incapacitated

Technology



17 January 2023

By Matthew Sparkes

An autopilot system being developed by Airbus would allow a plane to choose an airport and land without human help

Airbus

Airbus is testing an autopilot system that it claims can land a plane and taxi to the terminal autonomously in case of an emergency. If aircraft are capable of this, then will we all soon be flying without a human pilot on board?

What is an autopilot?

The first autopilot was created in 1912, but was extremely limited. A gyroscope and altitude indicator connected mechanically to the controls could keep the …

Source link

Related Post

Latest News

Microsoft joins Layoff Squad with 5% Staff Affected

Jan 18, 2023
Latest News

ChatGPT detector could help spot cheaters using AI to write essays

Jan 18, 2023
Latest News

Getty is suing Stable Diffusion’s creator for copyright infringement

Jan 18, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Technology

Allied Universal Appoints Lasse Glassen as Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer

Jan 18, 2023 Jimmys Post
Blog

CORAM INC. AND ADVANCED BATTERY CONCEPTS, LLC. ANNOUNCE VITAL CALIFORNIA RENEWABLE ENERGY STORAGE PLANS

Jan 18, 2023 Jimmys Post
Latest News

Will we ever see commercial plane flights without human pilots?

Jan 18, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

360training Earns Best Place for Working Parents Award in 2023

Jan 18, 2023 Jimmys Post