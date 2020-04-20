Williams’s Plan Provides a Clear Path to the End of ‘Westworld’ Season 3

Hi, my name is Brady. I’ve been recapping Westworld for six weeks now. It’s all I think about. Forges and Doors and a Valleys Beyond. Sometimes, I imagine what would happen if there were three other versions of myself running around. Would we all get along? Would they also willingly recap this show? The other day, I made a meme from this week’s episode and sent it to coworkers. It wasn’t funny. It didn’t even make sense. When I watch Westworld, I feel like I’m watching myself, and I have yet to figure out what that means. I don’t think I ever will.

This week’s episode of Westworld, “Decoherence,” is another Westworld episode. There are three storylines. The Man in Black goes on a vision quest where he comes face-to-face with several other The Man in Blackses, Maeve putzes around in INCITE’s Forge equivalent, and—in what would have made for a phenomenal episode had it stood on its own—Dolores Hale becomes her own woman, and chooses her family over OG Dolores. “Decoherence” is mostly a transitional episode into the final act of Season Three, leaving us with two clear sides going into the last two episodes.

So, The Man in Black is good now, it seems, having killed his younger selves. (He’s wearing all-white clothes now, get it?) It took us going through Williams Anonymous to get there, but it looks like he has a chance at redemption after his decades of Westworld fuckery. Does he deserve it, having killed his own daughter and spent years torturing hosts? It’s an ethical question that Westworld hopefully addresses at some point. When Bernard and Stubbs save him from the psychotherapy-torture room, he says he knows what he has to do now. Which probably means: He’ll either pull some rabbit-out-of-a-hat, fine-print trick to take Delos back from Serac, or figure out some way to stop Dolores from wiping out the human race. Or both! Knock all Serac’s teeth out, little guy.

We also leave Episode Six with a king of the hill-type game going on, with four-ish teams that’ll duke it out in the finale. There’s Bernard, Stubbs and The Man in Black, who, like we said, are probably coming for Dolores, along with Maeve and Serac. Robot Hale, too, will probably prove a big fan theory true and come gunning for Dolores as well, after her family died in a car explosion. Then, of course, there’s Dolores and Caleb—who may or may not be who he says he is—who will push to keep the post-leak chaos running, and take down Serac in the process.

Just as an aside: In the aftermath of Dolores’s big data leak, Westworld’s subtext is getting a little too on-point here. Hale’s husband says, “People are rioting. Businesses are closed. The whole world has spun out.” There was that rando bodyguard, too, who quipped, “Since the leak everyone’s in an existential crisis. The whole world’s spun out.”

