Willie Nelson hosting ‘Come and Toke It’ variety show on 4/20

The world’s other most-famous musical weed enthusiast, Willie Nelson, will be hosting a variety show Monday in honor of 4/20.

“Come and Toke It” is being presented by Nelson and Luck Reunion.

“This 4/20 at 4:20 PM CT we’re bringing together artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for 4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment hosted by Willie Nelson himself — all from the comfort of quarantine,” the description reads on a YouTube video promoting the event.

The 4/20 date is one in which all things marijuana are celebrated.