Willie Nelson hosting ‘Come and Toke It’ variety show on 4/20
The world’s other most-famous musical weed enthusiast, Willie Nelson, will be hosting a variety show Monday in honor of 4/20.
“Come and Toke It” is being presented by Nelson and Luck Reunion.
“This 4/20 at 4:20 PM CT we’re bringing together artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for 4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment hosted by Willie Nelson himself — all from the comfort of quarantine,” the description reads on a YouTube video promoting the event.
The 4/20 date is one in which all things marijuana are celebrated.
“Whether you partake or not, this is your chance to live the dream,” a posting on the site stated. “Luck will be asking fans to post a video of themselves passing (whatever toking material of their choice) to the left with the hashtags #ComeandTokeIt #PassLeft. Select videos will be featured during the Come And Toke It broadcast before Willie takes the last hit on air.”