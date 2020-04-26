Willie Nelson Signs Handmade Masks To Be Auctioned Off & The Profits Will Go To Make Even More

Willie Nelson is giving back two fold in the fight against coronavirus.

According to a new report, via People, the 86-year-old singer has signed a few face masks made by a local Houston resident.

Tanya Boike spoke with television station KTRK about the gift, that turned into a charitable fundraiser, about donating the masks to Willie and his wife Annie D’Angelo to stay safe.

However, Willie‘s granddaughter Noelle Ward, who is friends with Tanya, unveiled a few different plans for the ones she had made.

“[Noelle] texted me a few minutes later and said ‘Pops would rather sign these and have them auction them off. That way you can get more materials and keep making these masks for free,’” she shared.

After hearing his plan, Tanya set up a fundraising page with the signed masks, and each one starting at a bid of $200.

As of right now, the fundraiser has raised $450 for materials to make even more masks.

