Willow Smith talks life after she stopped smoking weed: ‘It was a really big eye opener’

Willow Smith revealed that she has quit smoking weed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Willow, mother Jada Pinkett-Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussed their experiences battling addiction. Smith announced that she had decided to stop her “excessive” weed smoking revealing she had not smoked THC in three months.

“When I stopped smoking it was a really big, like, eye opener,” she began. “There are so many people that I called friends in my life who kind of like… [drifted away]. It really made me think like, ‘This is really interesting.’”

Smith also admitted that after she quit smoking, she found a way channel that energy into other things like exercise.

“And I know this sounds cheesy but around the time I stopped smoking, I started doing a lot of yoga and I just excelled because I was putting all of my energy into that, I wasn’t doing anything else,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Wow, what if I was doing this with everything?’ And it really made me think, ‘What have I been missing? What have I been not putting my all into or putting all of my brain power into?’”

The singer also revealed that after she stopped smoking, she has been, ironically, less anxious and more productive in spite of her boredom during quarantine. She also advised others who smoke marijuana to ask themselves questions to help them figure out their motivations for smoking and decide whether or not it’s problematic.

“Just really think about what is the first thought in your head before you smoke. What is your first thought? And if that’s a thought of stress or using it as a crutch in any way, try to think about that,” she noted. “And if that comes from a negative place, examine that. Because if it comes from a negative place, that could snowball. Just think about what are some other things that you could utilize that are physically or mentally dampening.”

Banfield-Norris, who revealed that she had several overdoses while she was addicted to heroin and has been almost 30 years sober, expressed how happy she was that her granddaughter decided to kick an unhealthy habit.

Pinkett-Smith also applauded her daughter, “Willow, I’m proud of you because you decided to curb your excess weed smoking. Because as your mother, I could see the effects of it that you couldn’t.”

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.