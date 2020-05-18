Wilmer Valderrama & Fiancee Amanda Pacheco Go For Romantic Drive Along Malibu Coast

Wilmer Valderrama is enjoying a day out with his fiancee!

The 40-year-old That 70s Show actor went out for a drive along with coast with fiancee Amanda Pacheco, 28, on Sunday (May 17) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Wilmer Valderrama

During their drive, the engaged couple pulled their car over and stopped to admire the scenery while sharing some cute PDA.

Wilmer and Amanda announced they were engaged back on New Year’s Day 2020 after dating for a little less than a year.

Here’s what Wilmer‘s ex Demi Lovato thinks about his engagement.