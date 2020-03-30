Wimbledon will be canceled, says German tennis official

Tournament organizer the All England Club (AELTC) will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday and is expected to make a final decision on the grand slam event, which is set to begin on June 29.

According to Reuters, Hordorff told Sky Sports Germany: “I am also involved in the bodies of the ATP and WTA. The necessary decisions have already been made there and Wimbledon will decide to cancel next Wednesday. There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation.

“It is completely unrealistic to imagine that with the travel restrictions that we currently have an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel. That is unthinkable.”