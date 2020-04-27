Win a Swatch Q Watch and Royal Mail 007 Stamps

Online watch shop WatchNation in the UK offers customers a chance to win a Limited Edition Swatch Q Watch and a Limited Edition Royal Mail 007 Stamp set, or get a refund of their purchase.

For a chance to win one of the prizes, purchase any Swatch watch on the WatchNation website before May 5th and use the code “Bond” at checkout. After checkout, opt-in to the competition.

The 1st prize is the Q Watch AND Royal Mail Stamp Set, and 2nd – 10th prize place runners up who are drawn will receive a full refund relating to the specific Swatch watch they purchased.

Swatch Q Watch

The Swatch Q Watch will be seen in the upcoming movie No Time To Die, on the wrist of Q (Ben Whishaw). The watch has been designed by No Time To Die costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb alongside Swatch. A limited run of 7007 pieces pf the Q watch sold out almost instantly after the release in March 2020.

Read more about the Swatch Q watch

Swatch also released the Limited Edition Swatch x 007 collection, created to celebrate the release of No Time To Die, featuring watches inspired by vintage James Bond movie poster designs.

The other prize at WatchNation is a collectible Royal Mail James Bond Limited Edition Prestige Stamp book.

Royal Mail James Bond Limited Edition Prestige Stamp book

This set includes a 24-page limited edition publication packed with stamps, stories and images and presented in a special tin case.

The Stamp book set is limited to only 1,962 pieces, commemorating the year of the first Bond release Dr No.

Read more about the Royal Mail 007 stamps

A selection of Swatch watches at WatchNation

The competition on WatchNation runs until 23:59 on the 5th May 2020 (UK time) and is open to people from all over the world.

Visit WatchNation.com to enter the competition, and use the code “Bond” at checkout.