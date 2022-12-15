Windelectric Nigeria wins Innovation Award – TechEconomy

Advertisements







…as TechTV expo2022 draws regional interest

Innovative fuelless power generation company, Windelectric Nigeria has availed Nigerians of its unique range of power generation systems that requires no fossil fuel to generate industrial-grade power.

At an event held penultimate Thursday in Lagos organized by Tech TV called Digital Agenda Forum 2022, the proponents of Windelectric Nigeria, explained to a cross section of technology enthusiasts about the fundamental components and work-ability of the fuelless generator.

During his presentation, a director of the company, Professor Ademola Akinrinade, explained that the fuelless generator was from the application of some basic principles of Physics that relied mostly on a magnetic field created to replenish itself and at the same time generate power.

Prof Akinrinade explained that Windelectric Nigeria was born out of a need to not only help Nigeria solve its energy crisis but also to aid the country’s quest at Industrial Revolution.

Citing several sources, Professor Ademola explained that lack of electricity has stunted the growth of the industrial sector within the small and medium-scale Enterprise Arena in Nigeria.

But with the innovative fuelless generator from Windelectric Nigeria, the country now has the capacity to focus less on issues surrounding power supply and focus more on actual production.

He went further to state that in reality, the electromagnetic powered generator from Windelectric Nigeria is a better definition of what green energy actually is. According to him, “unlike some other green energy solutions like battery, wind and solar, what Windelectric Nigeria is bringing to the table is the only real and truly green energy that can power industrial sector alongside thermal power”.

At the event which had in attendance Technology eggheads like Dr. Pius Okigbo jnr, the past president of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Dr. Macdonalds Chidi from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Rita Ndidi Amuchenwa, country executive leader Intel Corporation west Africa, Her Excellency Samata Gifty Bukari, Ghana Consulate General to Nigeria, Engr. James Agada of Ixzdore Laboratories, Dr. Victoria Ekhomo of Transworld Security, and a plethora of other technology enthusiasts and experts, the focus was basically to discuss and dissect the technology landscape for the country going forward.

With such objective the theme from Windelectric Nigeria which was led by its chairman and chief executive officer, Engr. Tunji Ishola, made a promise that utilizing the advantages or the fuelless generator all other technology advancements of the country can be realized especially when the issue of free and renewable energy is added into the mix.

While receiving the award for Most Innovative Renewable Energy provider from the organizers of the event represented by Don Pedro Aganbi, the CEO of Windelectric Nigeria promised to use the award as a motivator to spread the gospel of renewable energy across the country and continent.

Windelectric Nigeria is a credible Nigerian company based in Ogun state, Nigeria and its team is comprised of individuals with wide experience in power generation technologies.

They have explored the open source journals of one of the greatest inventors of all time, Nicola Tesla to design & model the Windelectric Magnetic Power Generator (WMPG).







