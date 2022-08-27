Windfall Announces New Solution for Nonprofit Marketing Teams to Drive High Performance Net-New Acquisition Campaigns

The new offering gives nonprofit teams an intuitive application for activating segments across marketing platforms and channels to increase return on ad spend and campaign ROI.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Today, Windfall Data, Inc. (“Windfall”), the most trusted and accurate provider of insights and democratized intelligence on people, announced the general availability of Windfall for Nonprofit Marketers, which gives nonprofit organizations’ marketing teams the power to activate audiences to all major digital, social, and direct marketing platforms. Through an intuitive, easy-to-use application that gives direct access to the Windfall platform, marketers can build segments, suppress internal data, create holdout groups, and distribute audiences to 400+ destinations. Additionally, marketers can leverage Windfall’s bespoke predictive models to create scored lookalike audiences of their best donors, or use heuristics to build an audience for a given campaign.

With Windfall for Nonprofit Marketers, marketing teams can:

Acquire net-new donors – Engage the new donor audiences that are the best fit for your cause with targeted campaigns across digital and direct marketing channels.

Re-engage constituents – Enhance donor retention by re-activating high propensity, high capacity constituents.

Leverage lookalike scoring for campaigns – With Windfall’s advanced machine learning platform, harness the power of predictive modeling to build intelligent lookalikes of your best cohorts.

Engage audiences at the right time – Access wealth, life, and career insights to engage prospects and donors at the moments when they are most likely to respond.

“We are excited to extend the power of the Windfall application and underlying Windfall platform beyond development and prospect research use cases, giving nonprofit marketing teams precise, machine learning powered audience assets to support high-impact, high-return acquisition and retention marketing campaigns,” said Dan Steves, Co-Founder of Windfall and SVP of Business Development. “By marrying accurate data, predictive modeling, and intelligent workflows, marketing teams at nonprofits can build, measure, and optimize highly effective campaigns that target, acquire, and nurture the right segments and high impact donors.”

Windfall for Nonprofit Marketers is available to all nonprofits now. To learn more, register for our upcoming webinar and visit windfalldata.com.

About Windfall

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and propensity modeling, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 800 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business.

