Windfall Recognized for Its Commitment to Data Security with Renewed SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Windfall Reaffirms Its Commitment to the Highest Standards in Security and Data Protection with Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Audit

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Today, Windfall Data, Inc. (“Windfall”), the most trusted and accurate provider of insights and democratized intelligence on people, announced that it has once again successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. This certification validates the company’s ongoing commitment to data protection and security.

An industry recognized technical audit for technology & service organizations, SOC 2 Type 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. The independent audit was conducted by Boulay PLLP, and has assessed internal controls involving security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality. The assessment applies to internal controls within the organization and encompasses the processing of data on behalf of its customers. As defined by the Trust Services Criteria set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 certification report is generally recognized as the gold standard for data security and re-validates Windfall’s commitment to protecting both company and customer data.

“Security and privacy have always been core company values at Windfall,” said Windfall CEO and Co-Founder, Arup Banerjee. “By re-completing our SOC 2 Type 2 certification, we are demonstrating to our customers that Windfall is accountable to the highest standards of data protection and requirements.”

Windfall analyzes vast amounts of data with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning in order to give organizations deep insights into their data, and to activate those insights into business workflows. Because this data is sensitive, Windfall has top security measures in place to protect critical data from being lost or stolen and developed detailed policies to safeguard customer data, as demonstrated through SOC 2 Type 2 re-certification.

“We are intent on providing a platform that organizations can trust,” said Cory Tucker, CTO and Co-Founder of Windfall. “We’re excited to have achieved this security milestone for the second year in a row as it demonstrates the strength and seriousness of our commitment to privacy and security.”

ABOUT WINDFALL:

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and propensity modeling, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 800 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business.

Media Contact

Karen Wood, Windfall, 1 8312463114, [email protected]

SOURCE Windfall