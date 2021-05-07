Windows 10 Pro Upgrade [PC Online Code]



Price: $99.99

(as of May 07,2021 15:55:48 UTC – Details)





Upgrade your PC from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro.

Minimum System Requirements:

With Windows 10 Pro, you get comprehensive security, business-class tools, flexible management, and the freedom to choose your own hardware, plus all the productivity features and tools of Windows 10 Home. It’s designed for how you work today – and it’s ready for how you’ll work tomorrow

More built-in protections, including, BitLocker(3), advanced encryption configuration options, and data loss prevention

Access all your files, folders and apps from virtually anywhere, on any device with remote desktop

Choose deferred updates so you can decide when and how to update your devices

Save users time and increase their productivity, while setting policies, managing compliance, and monitoring threats, all in the cloud. Mobile device management (MDM) capabilities are available as part of Azure Active Directory (AAD)





