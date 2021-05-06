Windows Laptop Computer 15.6 inch, 8GB RAM 128GB M.2 SSD Windows 10 Pro PC Laptops, Intel Celeron J4155 Quad Core Notebook, Support 5G WiFi, Mini HDMI Webcam, Grey



Warm Tips:

1.No Pen or Touch Input is available

2.Please charge the laptop first after you get it

3.After long time not beside the laptop, the laptop will go to Sleeping Mode by itself, if you press “Enter” button and screen still no response, then just press the power button constantly for about 5 seconds and then let go to wake the screen up again.

MRMAODOU Windows Laptop 15.6 inch:

1.It is pre-loaded with the incredible Windows 10 Pro.

2.Its long lasting battery life (up to 6 hours), dual speaker help you to enjoy the music, movie and video chat with friend, business meeting or online school teaching.

3.Stylish grey body, net weight is as low as about 3.7lbs, light and portable, It easily slips into your backpack or small bag so you can get schoolwork done or create content wherever you are.

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit pre-installed

CPU: Intel Celeron J4115 Quad Core (CPU Frequency: 1.8GHz can be up to 2.3GHz)

Memory(RAM): 8GB DDR3

Storage (Hard Disk): 128GB M.2 SATA SSD

Screen Size: 15.6 inch Full HD IPS Display

Screen Resolution: 1920 * 1080 HD Display Screen

Camera: 0.3MP

Network: Supports 2.4G / 802.11 bgn WiFi and 5G WiFi

Hot Function: Bluetooth, Mobile Hotspot

Expansion Slot: TF Card slot (come without TF card, support up to 128GB expansion)

Input Device: touchpad, chocolate keyboard

Other Interfaces: 1 x USB3.0, 1 x USB2.0, 1 x mini HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x DC jack

Built-in: sound chip, dual speaker and microphone

Battery: dual 3.8V 4500mah Power Adapter: Input AC100-240V 50-60Hz, Output 12V=2A

Packaging Includes:

1 x 15.6″ Windows 10 laptop (comes without TF card)

1 x Power Adapter

1 x User Guide

【PROCESSOR & STORAGE】This windows laptop 8gb ram computer built in Intel x64-based Celeron J4115 Quad Core processor at 1.8GHz (can up to 2.3 GHz), which is low-power & low-noise. Pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro(64-bit) and loaded with 8GB RAM, 128GB M.2 SATA SSD, starting up quickly and running more smoothly safety & stably. Storage capacity can be expanded by TF card. An ideal windows 10 laptop for basic home use and kids school work.

【LARGE SCREEN & 5G WiFi】15.6 inch FHD display provides wider view, rich colors and clear text. 15.6″ 1920*1080 resolution HD screen breaks the low-end laptop in low-resolution state and makes you enjoy a clearer picture quality. What’s more, this 15.6 inch computer laptop notebooks supports 2.4GHz WiFi and 5GHz WiFi, compatible with bluetooth and mobile hotspot. Allows you easily surf the Internet and work on different occasions.

【MULTIPLE INTERFACES】MRMAODOU laptop computer 15.6 inch equipped with 1 x mini HDMI, 1 x ultra-fast USB3.0, 1 x USB2.0, 1 x micro TF card slot and 1 x headphone jack port. The mini HDMI port allows you to connect your laptop to an external display or a larger screen TV.

【SLEEK ERGONOMIC DESIGN】Ultra slim simple grey body design and large screen full HD display, webcam, chocolate keyboard, smooth touchpad, dual speaker at the button, energy saving function make this 15.6″ windows laptop ideal for watching video, e-mail, word processing and media streaming. Whatever a compact size or lightweight becomes to your optimum portable laptop windows 10 for the trip.

【ENERGY SAVING】Dual 3.8V 4500mAh large-capacity battery provides you long battery life. When you are not beside the windows 10 laptop 15.6 inch for a long time, the screen will go to sleeping mode by itself to save energy. Perfect for kids, students, office and go out work etc.





