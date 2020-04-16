Windy weather on the way

news, local-news,

There will be strong winds across the state on Friday and early Saturday due to a deep low pressure centre. Bureau of Meteorology Tasmania meteorologist Alex Melitsis said the winds could reach up to 90 km/h. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “We are looking at a period of strong west to south westerly winds developing throughout Friday afternoon,” he said. IN OTHER NEWS: “We are looking at gusts of 80 to 90 km/h across parts of Tasmania, particularly across southern parts of Tasmania where we could be seeing gusts of up to 100 km/h. “At this stage we are not expecting the winds to be strong enough to be damaging.” He said autumn is usually a quieter period but windy days is quite normal for Tasmania. “It is always normal to have windy periods across Tasmania at any time of the year really,” he said. Residents on the West Coast can expect more rainfall with 20 to 30 mm expected. Meanwhile 5 to 10 mm is expected in central areas and 5 mm is expected on the East Coast. A sheep graziers warning is current for Friday for Furneaux Islands, Midlands, Upper Derwent Valley and South East forecast districts due to the cold, wet and windy conditions. To stay up to date on weather warnings visit the Bureau of Meteorology website. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3cJShajhe7qFj9ttT8TiF9/0a474826-08bc-4d1c-850f-378386bc0207.jpg/r11_178_5019_3007_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg