Wine Down and Chill: Gotta Get It | Grit Daily News

The world is still struggling and

all of us behind wine down and chill are still trying to help you through it by

doing our part. Most of you are drinking more wine lately with virtual happy

hours (VHH) so you’re even more interested in learning about different wines so

that you can get down to drinking it! Got it.

We’ll continue to offer affordable

suggestions for music, wine, dinner and movies with a different wine down and

chill theme each week. You can also follow me on Instagram for wine art

and photography @WineDownAndChill. We’re here to help you sit back, wine

down and chill. If you missed an article, fret not! You can find every article here.

Grit Daily Women-in-Tech Like a BOSS podcast with Loralyn Mears

If you like podcasts, well,

wouldn’t you know, I’ve got one of those, too! Join me for Women-in-Tech “Like

a BOSS” every week for snappy insights in a quick power-up 10 minute format.

Theme:

Gotta Have It

No,

wine down and chill is certainly not advocating alcohol dependency or anything

like that. Au contraire! Today’s theme is, of course, a play on words inspired

by Gott Wines. Each of us that is staying

home to staying safe is doing our part to help society and the world – the next

step is helping our favorite establishments, small businesses in particular,

stay afloat. Love is a key part of today’s theme, too.

Listen:

Got it – Turn it UP

The options for song titles with the

word “got” or “gotta” are pretty limited. However, slightly modifying the

search term by going with “get” offers us a whole bunch of fabulous options;

particularly classic rock. Titles include, “Get Back” by the Beatles, “I Can’t

Get No Satisfaction” and “Get Off My Cloud” by the Rolling Stones and the popppy

number, “Get Together,” by Madonna. Ironically or coincidentally, all of these

songs have significance beyond wine down and chill and reference the life we

all hope to get back to soon! Here’s the rest of the playlist.

Learn:

Joel Gott

To do something a little different for

this wine down and chill column, I thought that it would be fun to interview

the founder of Gott Wines.

Grit Daily: Joel, tell us how you

got started in wines.

Joel Gott: I guess you could say that it was “in my blood.” My grandfather was a winemaker and the president of Inglenook in the 1960s and my father founded Montevina Winery in the 1970s. In the 1990s, I owned a fresh market that also sold wines which is how I learned how to run a wine business. At that time, I noticed a gap for great-tasting, affordable and accessible wines. By 1996, my wife, Sarah and I, decided to fill that gap.

GD: All founders have a passion behind their product. Tell us about your passion behind your wines.

JG: Family is very important to me, and so is tradition. I met and fell in love with my wife through our mutual love of wines. Today, she’s our Director of Winemaking and has built a family-first corporate culture. She’s also cultivated a community of craft masters and staff to ensure that we have a strong female presence within our winery. We named the 815 Cabernet Sauvignon for my daughter’s birthday, August 15.

GD: What do you value most about your wines?

JG: We love how we can make an affordable and accessible wine that’s high quality and well-received by everyday wine drinkers and critics. The only other thing that compares with that experience is getting a compliment from someone else in the winemaking industry.

GD:

What changes have you seen in winemaking over the last few decades?

JG: We’ve had a lot of fun watching the rise of Rosé. In fact, it’s grown so much that we made our own in 2018 with aromas of peach, nectarine, and strawberries to celebrate the spring. It’s perfect to enjoy this time of year or anytime, really.

Wine:

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

One of the more unusual aspects behind Gott Wines is how they blend grapes harvested from California, Oregon, and Washington to create interesting blends, each nuanced with the notes characteristic of the regions the grapes have been sourced from. The founder’s philosophy behind these wines is that you shouldn’t have to compromise quality and taste by purchasing an affordable wine. For their 815 Cabernet Sauvignon (2017), all grapes are harvested from California alone. Those grown in Sonoma County add some of the white pepper and spicy notes. The Napa Valley grapes contribute to the overall complexity and boldness of the wine.

Wine down and chill with 815 Cabernet Sauvignon by Gott Wines

As we all know, my favorite wine-growing region in the world is Paso Robles. And, my favorite varietal is, of course, Cabernet Sauvignon. The Mendocino grapes give this wine the bold berry and fruity notes along with the wonderful dark color whereas the Paso Robles grapes bring out those fruit-forward and balanced tannins flavors that I love. At $15 per bottle, you can’t go wrong!

Dine:

Got Food?

This wine down and chill section of

our column is going to start off by asking if you can do anything to help a

neighbor with grocery shopping, paying for some food items, donating to your

local food bank or supporting (safely) a small local restaurant. I’m raising

money for our foodbank through the sales of my book. We’re in NJ which has

been hit pretty hard by COVID-19 and food has been limited for more than a

month. So, we have to get creative in the kitchen but we’re also deeply grateful

that we are not food-insecure. Our hearts go out to those who are.

Today’s wine down and chill menu suggestion is cheesy tortellini soup. Easy peasy! Toss in a bag of frozen cheese (or meat) tortellini, add a giant can of stewed tomatoes and chop in some fresh basil if it’s available to you. Delish and done.

Watch:

Get Smart or Get Out

We’re all living in a scary world so

watching a horror movie may not be your idea of a wine down and chill. However,

if you are up for it and haven’t already seen it, Get Out starring Daniel

Kaluuya, who gives a command performance, is the satirical horror movie that

you need to see. The messages are compelling and the concept is terrifying

behind this 2017 film streaming on YouTube and Amazon prime.

If you’re seeking something a little

more mindless, fun and entertaining, then the 2008 remake of the classic, Get

Smart, starring Steve Carrell and Anne Hathaway, might be

exactly what you need now. This comedy spoofs the field of spying and the

agencies behind international business intelligence. You can stream this movie on YouTube or Amazon

prime.

It’s the weekend. Wait, it is Friday, isn’t it?! If yes, then it’s time to wine down and chill. Cheers!

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay