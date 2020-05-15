Wine Down and Chill is all About Nothin’ | Grit Daily News
The world is
still struggling and all of us behind wine down and chill are still trying to
help you through it by doing our part. Most of you are drinking more wine
lately with virtual happy hours (VHH) so you’re even more interested in
learning about different wines so that you can get down to drinking it! Got it.
We’ll continue to
offer affordable suggestions for music, wine, dinner and movies with a
different wine down and chill theme each week. You can also follow me on Instagram
for wine art and photography @WineDownAndChill. We’re here to help you
sit back, wine down and chill. If you missed an article, fret not! You can find
every article here.
If you like podcasts,
well, wouldn’t you know, I’ve got one of those, too! Join me for Women-in-Tech
“Like a BOSS” every week for snappy insights in a quick power-up 10-minute
format; find it on Apple, iHeart Radio, Spotify and more.
Theme: I’ve got nothin’
Nada. Zilch. Zero. Absolutely nothing left in
the tank for this week’s wine down and chill. Well, at least that’s how it felt
this morning, but I’ve rallied. You, my readers, make it all worthwhile. Thank
you! It’s been a tough week with a lot of intense writing and thinking, but it’s
Friday. And, as we like to say here at wine down and chill – TGIF – Thank Goodness
It’s Fermented!
Now, back to today’s theme. “Nothing” actually
makes sense in the context of today’s column. We’re going to cover the organic
viticulture movement and how the concept of “no sulfites” is really taking off.
So, you see? Having a wine down and chill column about nothing is actually
going to talk about something after all!
Listen: Nothing Really Matters
When I was researching
songs for today’s wine down and chill column, I thought that I was going to
come up with nothing. As it turns out, there are a ton of songs with “nothing”
in their titles. Check out this playlist
which includes some of my faves like “Money
for Nothing” by Dire Straits, “Nothing
is Real But the Girl” by Blondie and “Nothing Really Matters” by Madonna.
And, of course, Sinéad O’Connor gained notoriety on SNL decades ago for infamously
ripping up a photo of the Pope as she debuted “Nothing Compares to You.”
Learn: no sulfites
The no added
sulfite movement has been rather slow to catch on. Less than 1% of the wines
sold in the USA carry this badge and fewer than 5% of wines worldwide are
produced this way. Although that can hardly be defined as “catching on,” given
the volumes of wines consumed, this is a substantial number. Oddly enough, as recently
as 2014, adding “organic” to your wine label reduced the price by as much
as 20% despite conferring a premium price to all other products. That’s
changed.
There are a few tenets of biodynamic winemaking. For example, cultured yeast is prohibited so the vineyards’ soils, indeed, its “terroir” which imparts the characteristic flavors of their wines, is not compromised. They compost all their grape waste and hand-harvest the fruits. Zero addition of enzymes and tannins is another benefit of this week’s wine down and chill suggestion. And there’s no box and bag distribution of wine! Their focus is on crafting quality wine the way that it’s been done for more than eight millennia – don’t add stuff – let nature do its thing.
Sangiovese to wine down and chill
Sangiovese grapes
were named from the Latin “sanguis Jovis” which translates to “the blood
of Jupiter.” The grape is widely planted across Italy and has a thin skin. As
such, it is one of the most wine down and chill finicky grapes that takes its
sweet ol’ time to ripen on the vine – it’s like it has nothing better to do.
Frey
Vineyards makes the effort to maintain a diverse ecosystem across their
vineyards, encouraging local wildlife to flourish there. Organic farming
practices go a long way towards preserving the soil and groundwater and also
help ensure that the local wildlife and natural ecosystem are not compromised. They
take great pride as “stewards of the land” so that they can ensure
quality while “caring for planet and palate alike.” Frey Vineyards
has installed energy-efficient lighting, motors and pumps and are working
towards a solar water heating system and electric tractors to reduce their
carbon footprint. It’s all about keeping the birds and the bees happy!
Wine: Frey Organic Sangiovese
When it comes to having nothing in their
wines, America’s first organic and biodynamic winery, Frey Vineyards, makes the
grade. As a third generation of wine makers, they’re been changing the zero
game since Jonathan Frey took the helm in 1980. They can make a wine drinker
proud of zero! Zero added sulfites, zero gluten (gluten-free), zero animal
byproducts (vegan) and zero headaches. Unfortunately, not zero calories but
hey, we can’t have everything.
Note: they don’t make the claim that you won’t get a headache, but many of their reviewers suggest that this is a possible experience. Thankfully, as a wine down and chill consumer and journalist, I’m thrilled that I don’t suffer headaches with wines, so I can’t relate to what others have posted regarding the correlation between sulfites and red wine headaches. But there is a lot of talk about this phenomenon, including allergic reactions which are a whole level beyond headaches.
Hence, today’s wine down and chill selection which
is the award-winning Frey
Organic Sangiovese. This is the first time that we’ve featured Sangiovese
wine but we have previously featured organic
and biodynamic winemaking. What makes today’s choice interesting is the subtle whiff
of pink pepper and pine, blended with a little smokiness. It’s not my go-to-varietal,
but it’s interesting because it’s so different from what I usually drink. At
$15 per bottle, and yes, they ship, it’s worth trying to source to experience a
no-added sulfites wine from a winery that cares about sustainability.
Dine: zero options
Given that there
are currently no restaurants open for dining, at least here in the Greater NYC
area, order a take-out to support your local restaurant and then enjoy a wine
down and chill evening at home. Social distancing is saving lives. Keep at it!
Watch: the master of nothing
Jerry
Seinfeld, comedic legend,
and mastermind behind the wildly successful multi-season series, Seinfeld,
has rightfully earned his place as the master of nothing. His whole show and
gig were founded on the premise of nothing, literally and deliberately talking
about nothing. And through it, he earned a spot in hearts around the globe. Seinfeld’s
new Netflix release, “23
Hours to Kill,” showcases how he continues to joke about nothing – and yet
still make us laugh.
It’s the weekend.
Time to wine down and chill. Cheers!
Lead image by Carabo
Spain from Pixabay shows nothing but blue sky and vines as the
perfect complement to today’s wine down and chill theme.