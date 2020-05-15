Wine Down and Chill is all About Nothin’ | Grit Daily News

The world is

still struggling and all of us behind wine down and chill are still trying to

help you through it by doing our part. Most of you are drinking more wine

lately with virtual happy hours (VHH) so you’re even more interested in

learning about different wines so that you can get down to drinking it! Got it.

We’ll continue to

offer affordable suggestions for music, wine, dinner and movies with a

sit back, wine down and chill.

every article here.

Like a Boss podcast with Loralyn Mears

If you like podcasts,

well, wouldn’t you know, I’ve got one of those, too! Join me for Women-in-Tech

“Like a BOSS” every week for snappy insights in a quick power-up 10-minute

format; find it on Apple, iHeart Radio, Spotify and more.

Theme: I’ve got nothin’

Nada. Zilch. Zero. Absolutely nothing left in

the tank for this week’s wine down and chill. Well, at least that’s how it felt

this morning, but I’ve rallied. You, my readers, make it all worthwhile. Thank

you! It’s been a tough week with a lot of intense writing and thinking, but it’s

Friday. And, as we like to say here at wine down and chill – TGIF – Thank Goodness

It’s Fermented!

Now, back to today’s theme. “Nothing” actually

makes sense in the context of today’s column. We’re going to cover the organic

viticulture movement and how the concept of “no sulfites” is really taking off.

So, you see? Having a wine down and chill column about nothing is actually

going to talk about something after all!

Listen: Nothing Really Matters

When I was researching

songs for today’s wine down and chill column, I thought that I was going to

come up with nothing. As it turns out, there are a ton of songs with “nothing”

in their titles. Check out this playlist

which includes some of my faves like “Money

for Nothing” by Dire Straits, “Nothing

is Real But the Girl” by Blondie and “Nothing Really Matters” by Madonna.

And, of course, Sinéad O’Connor gained notoriety on SNL decades ago for infamously

ripping up a photo of the Pope as she debuted “Nothing Compares to You.”

Learn: no sulfites

The no added

sulfite movement has been rather slow to catch on. Less than 1% of the wines

sold in the USA carry this badge and fewer than 5% of wines worldwide are

produced this way. Although that can hardly be defined as “catching on,” given

the volumes of wines consumed, this is a substantial number. Oddly enough, as recently

as 2014, adding “organic” to your wine label reduced the price by as much

as 20% despite conferring a premium price to all other products. That’s

changed.

There are a few tenets of biodynamic winemaking. For example, cultured yeast is prohibited so the vineyards’ soils, indeed, its “terroir” which imparts the characteristic flavors of their wines, is not compromised. They compost all their grape waste and hand-harvest the fruits. Zero addition of enzymes and tannins is another benefit of this week’s wine down and chill suggestion. And there’s no box and bag distribution of wine! Their focus is on crafting quality wine the way that it’s been done for more than eight millennia – don’t add stuff – let nature do its thing.

Sangiovese to wine down and chill

Sangiovese grapes

were named from the Latin “sanguis Jovis” which translates to “the blood

of Jupiter.” The grape is widely planted across Italy and has a thin skin. As

such, it is one of the most wine down and chill finicky grapes that takes its

sweet ol’ time to ripen on the vine – it’s like it has nothing better to do.

Frey

Vineyards makes the effort to maintain a diverse ecosystem across their

vineyards, encouraging local wildlife to flourish there. Organic farming

practices go a long way towards preserving the soil and groundwater and also

help ensure that the local wildlife and natural ecosystem are not compromised. They

take great pride as “stewards of the land” so that they can ensure

quality while “caring for planet and palate alike.” Frey Vineyards

has installed energy-efficient lighting, motors and pumps and are working

towards a solar water heating system and electric tractors to reduce their

carbon footprint. It’s all about keeping the birds and the bees happy!

Wine: Frey Organic Sangiovese

When it comes to having nothing in their

wines, America’s first organic and biodynamic winery, Frey Vineyards, makes the

grade. As a third generation of wine makers, they’re been changing the zero

game since Jonathan Frey took the helm in 1980. They can make a wine drinker

proud of zero! Zero added sulfites, zero gluten (gluten-free), zero animal

byproducts (vegan) and zero headaches. Unfortunately, not zero calories but

hey, we can’t have everything.

Frey Organic Sangiovese to wine down and chill with

Note: they don’t make the claim that you won’t get a headache, but many of their reviewers suggest that this is a possible experience. Thankfully, as a wine down and chill consumer and journalist, I’m thrilled that I don’t suffer headaches with wines, so I can’t relate to what others have posted regarding the correlation between sulfites and red wine headaches. But there is a lot of talk about this phenomenon, including allergic reactions which are a whole level beyond headaches.

Hence, today’s wine down and chill selection which

is the award-winning Frey

Organic Sangiovese. This is the first time that we’ve featured Sangiovese

wine but we have previously featured organic

and biodynamic winemaking. What makes today’s choice interesting is the subtle whiff

of pink pepper and pine, blended with a little smokiness. It’s not my go-to-varietal,

but it’s interesting because it’s so different from what I usually drink. At

$15 per bottle, and yes, they ship, it’s worth trying to source to experience a

no-added sulfites wine from a winery that cares about sustainability.

Dine: zero options

Given that there

are currently no restaurants open for dining, at least here in the Greater NYC

area, order a take-out to support your local restaurant and then enjoy a wine

down and chill evening at home. Social distancing is saving lives. Keep at it!

Watch: the master of nothing

Jerry

Seinfeld, comedic legend,

and mastermind behind the wildly successful multi-season series, Seinfeld,

has rightfully earned his place as the master of nothing. His whole show and

gig were founded on the premise of nothing, literally and deliberately talking

about nothing. And through it, he earned a spot in hearts around the globe. Seinfeld’s

new Netflix release, “23

Hours to Kill,” showcases how he continues to joke about nothing – and yet

still make us laugh.

It’s the weekend.

Time to wine down and chill. Cheers!

Lead image by Carabo

Spain from Pixabay shows nothing but blue sky and vines as the

perfect complement to today’s wine down and chill theme.