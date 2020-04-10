Wine Down and Chill – it’s all Good | Grit Daily News
Fair enough, things are far from
perfect and anything but normal but we’re trying to give everyone a short reprieve
with our weekly wine down and chill column. And many of you have indicated that
you want to learn about wine then get down to drinking it. Got it; let’s go!
We’ll continue to offer affordable
suggestions for music, wine, dinner and movies with a different wine down and
Theme:
Good Friday
For those of you that are celebrating Passover, I recognize that the pandemic likely interrupted your plans and traditions, but I do hope that you can find a way to safely enjoy and honor the holiday. The same holds true for those of you celebrating Good Friday and Easter Weekend; all of us here at wine down and chill wish you a wonderful holiday. And, for everyone else who is not celebrating a religious or spiritual holiday at this time, nobody needs a reason to raise a glass! Enjoy a virtual happy hour once in a while!
Listen:
Good, Good Vibrations
The Beach Boys were a bit before my
time but their famous song, Good Vibrations, has persisted for more than
five decades and still gets people dancing today. One of my favorite bands, The
Cowboy Junkies, has the perfect song for today: Good Friday. Here is
a playlist
with more than 50 other “good” songs.
Learn:
Red Zinfandel
Zinfandel grapes date back to the
California Gold Rush where they forever secured a prominent place in
wine-making history. It is quite popular and represents about 10% of all grapes
planted in the area. Central and Sonoma Counties have the ideal terroir for
this black-skinned varietal which favors the growth of larger grapes and higher
sweetness levels. Translated? This means that the wines produced tend to have
higher alcohol content with a delicate hint of sweetness so they pair well with
spicy BBQ dishes, curries, or roasted peppers, tomatoes and onions.
The red Zinfandel wines aren’t as
bold or darkly colored as their second-cousin, Cabernet Sauvignon, but they are
accessible and as good for day drinkin’ as they are for a holiday dinner,
dining in of course. Higher elevation Zinfandels have greater savory and
intensity in their flavors. Until Cabs “stole the show” in the 1980s,
Zinfandels were California’s hallmark grape.
Wine:
Murphy Goode Zinfandel Liar’s Dice
The
object of wine down and chill is to avoid politics and religion, but today’s
wine selection was just too goode (pun intended) to pass up. First, it
is Good Friday so you get the naming convention alignment there. Secondly,
according to holy Scriptures, Jesus was betrayed by one of his disciples (Judas)
and the relationship that he with another (Peter) was denied three times. The
story continues to say that dice were cast to award the winners with the robes
worn by Jesus. Hence, “Liar’s Dice” seems like a perfect fit.
Plus,
it’s also an anniversary year for the Murphy Goode Winery which was established
in 1985. The founders, Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready,
were playing a game of Liar’s Dice when they decided to launch in Sonoma County.
In this COVID pandemic when charitable donations are essential to helping
others get through it, the winery routinely makes contributions to various
organizations in California and Oregon.
Murphy Goode Zinfandel Liar’s Dice is not only spot-on with today’s wine down and chill theme, but it’s also an enjoyable wine. In my home, we routinely drink their Cabernet Sauvignon (I know, surprise, surprise, another Cab) but their Zinfandel is a fun alternative that doesn’t stray very far from our palette preferences. Priced at $18-20 per bottle, the black cherry, plum and blackberry rich, full-bodied fruity aromas are bold and plentiful – with a hint of sweetness. Aging in combination French-American casks balances out all the tannins and makes this wine smooth.
Dine:
Good Fun
All over social media, I keep seeing posts regarding the first place that people are going to dine at once this is all over. We’ll be heading to one of our favorites in New Jersey, Regina’s Steakhouse & Grill where they introduced us to Murphy Goode wines. Many of us are accustomed to doing some cooking, but not three meals, seven days a week. That said, we’re luckier than most if that’s what we’re complaining about.
So, in our house, my stepdaughter is
making meal-time fun by selecting a different theme every night. Sometimes, it’s
a silly hat. Other times, it’s wearing one color head to toe. We even had one
dinner where shoes were required to dress it up a bit! No matter what you do
with your wine down and chill menu, just make it good fun and make the most
of it.
Watch:
The Good, The Bad …
For those of you with small
children, wine down and chill is offering two movie suggestions this week. Both
films, for whatever reason, have atypically long titles.
Clint Eastwood, a force to be reckoned with, will soon be celebrating his
90th birthday. In honor of that milestone, the legacy that he has
created and the likelihood that you’ve probably already watched everything
streaming on Netflix, today’s first movie selection is, The Good, The Bad,
And The Ugly. This 1996 Western runs
almost three hours long, so it will keep you riveted and entertained watching a
couple of ruthless bounty hunters seek out their targets.
If you have younger children at home
or you’re just not in the mood for a wine down and chill with a Western, funny
man Steve Carrell and Hollywood’s sweetheart, Jennifer Garner,
will have you laughing all the way through their silly comedy. The 2014 kid-friendly
flick, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,
is relatable and pretty much describes an average day in today’s era of “life
interrupted” and “zoom interrupted.”
Maybe you’d be interested in reading
It’s the weekend. Did you even know
it was Friday or have you also lost all sense of day and time? Either way, it’s
time to wine down and chill. Cheers!
Today’s lead image is by Vinotecarium from Pixabay and offers the perfect backdrop to a moody, cloudy Good Friday.