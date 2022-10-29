Wine Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.57 Bn, 34% of Market Growth to Originate from North America – Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The wine logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.57 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This market has been segmented by service (transportation and warehousing and value-added services) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along

with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Wine Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America is expected to lead the wine logistics market during the forecast period, with a share of 34% of the market’s growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing popularity of different premium varieties of wines and the significant rise in the demand for wine logistics. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The US is the key country for the wine logistics market in North America.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed

annually at USD 5000

By service, the transportation segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of distribution channels for wine across the world will increase the demand for wine transportation services, which, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the wine logistics market.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and

thorough descriptions. Download FREE PDF Sample Report

Wine Logistics Market: Driver and Trend

The rising demand for wine in China is driving the growth of the wine logistics market. Since 2011, the demand for wine in China has increased significantly. In addition, the country is rapidly expanding its own production of wine grapes. China’s wine imports have been increasing since 2010. The domestic distribution of imported wine from other countries is expected to positively impact the demand for roadways wine transportation. Moreover, the increase in the penetration of e-commerce has led to a rise in the online demand for wine in the country. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Automation in wine warehousing is a key trend in the market. Wine manufacturers are expanding the number of wine varieties, which, in turn, has led to SKU proliferation in wine warehousing. This has further increased the labor cost and warehouse space. Hence, wine warehousing providers are adopting automated systems, such as route sequence optimization and voice-directed bottle-picking systems. These systems can reduce the travel time of an average picker in wine warehouses by about 20 miles per day. Automated warehouses use only around 45% of the warehouse space when compared to traditional warehousing. In addition, automation can enable better visibility of inventory operations. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

This report identifies key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help

vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed

information about market dynamics

Related Reports

Apparel Logistics Market by Service and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 33% of the market’s growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The apparel logistics market share growth in the transportation segment will be significant.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market research report extensively covers market segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 43% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the transportation segment will be significant.

Wine Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.89 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CTI Logistics Ltd., CWT Pte. Ltd., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Gordon Logistics, GPC Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kane Logistics, KAN-HAUL, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Portavin Integrated Wine Services, RS Express, TIBA SLU, Vintage Road Haulage, Wine Logistics International BVBA, Wine Storage and Logistics Pty Ltd., WineCare Logistics Inc., Wineshipping LLC., and Ziegler Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service – Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service – Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 Transportation – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Transportation – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transportation – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Transportation – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transportation – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Warehousing and value added services – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Warehousing and value added services – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Warehousing and value added services – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Warehousing and value added services – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Warehousing and value added services – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CTI Logistics Ltd.

Exhibit 89: CTI Logistics Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 90: CTI Logistics Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 91: CTI Logistics Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 92: CTI Logistics Ltd. – Segment focus

10.4 CWT Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: CWT Pte. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 94: CWT Pte. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 95: CWT Pte. Ltd. – Key offerings

10.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 96: Deutsche Post DHL Group – Overview



Exhibit 97: Deutsche Post DHL Group – Business segments



Exhibit 98: Deutsche Post DHL Group – Key news



Exhibit 99: Deutsche Post DHL Group – Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Deutsche Post DHL Group – Segment focus

10.6 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 101: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG – Overview



Exhibit 102: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG – Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG – Key news



Exhibit 104: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG – Key offerings

10.7 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 106: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 107: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 108: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. – Segment focus

10.8 Portavin Integrated Wine Services

Exhibit 110: Portavin Integrated Wine Services – Overview



Exhibit 111: Portavin Integrated Wine Services – Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Portavin Integrated Wine Services – Key offerings

10.9 RS Express

Express Exhibit 113: RS Express – Overview



Exhibit 114: RS Express – Product / Service



Exhibit 115: RS Express – Key offerings

10.10 TIBA SLU

Exhibit 116: TIBA SLU – Overview



Exhibit 117: TIBA SLU – Product / Service



Exhibit 118: TIBA SLU – Key offerings

10.11 Wine Logistics International BVBA

Exhibit 119: Wine Logistics International BVBA – Overview



Exhibit 120: Wine Logistics International BVBA – Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Wine Logistics International BVBA – Key offerings

10.12 Wine Storage and Logistics Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Wine Storage and Logistics Pty Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 123: Wine Storage and Logistics Pty Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Wine Storage and Logistics Pty Ltd. – Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wine-logistics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-57-bn-34-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america—technavio-301661360.html

SOURCE Technavio