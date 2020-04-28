Wine of the Week: Rodney Strong Vineyards 2017 Chalk Hill Sonoma County Chardonnay

In the cellar at Rodney Strong Vineyards, the choreography of the workers integrates social distancing in every step.

“Safety is No. 1,” explained Justin Seidenfeld, director of winemaking for Healdsburg’s Rodney Strong Vineyards. “We have incorporated social distancing into all of our winemaking protocols at this point. Working with smaller teams has slowed us down in the cellar, but it’s the right thing to do.”

Seidenfeld, the choreographer, is behind our wine of the week winner — the Rodney Strong Vineyards 2017 Chalk Hill Sonoma County Chardonnay at $22.

This is a chardonnay with yin and yang — rich yet crisp. It’s lush and supple, yet bright and lively. It has flavors of apple, mineral and caramel, all riding on crisp acid. This budget-savvy chardonnay is striking.

“Two things make this wine stand out,” Seidenfeld said. “The first is the Chalk Hill American Viticulture Area (AVA). This area grows some of the best chardonnay in the world, and our late founder, Rod Strong, recognized this in the early 1960s. The combination of soil and weather leads to a unique set of flavors and textures. It reminded Rod of a wine that comes from an area in Burgundy called Meursault Perrières.”

The second element, the winemaker said, are the painstaking steps in crafting the wine.

“It’s details, details, details,” he said. “When we make this wine, we cut no corners, from the use of great French oak barrels, whole-cluster pressing and a detailed set of time-consuming winemaking protocol to keep the wine safe and fresh.”

Seidenfeld, 37, joined Rodney Strong a decade ago. He graduated from UC Davis with a degree in viticulture and enology in 2006. Before he joined the winery, he worked at Napa Valley’s Robert Mondavi and Sebastopol’s Iron Horse Vineyards.

“We’ve been making Chalk Hill chardonnay for a long time, and we continue to try to improve it with every step of the process, from growing grapes to how we bottle the wine,” Seidenfeld said.

“Each small step adds up to noticeable improvements over time.”

The winemaker said 2017 was a challenging vintage, but it ultimately worked in the winery’s favor.

“The yields were way down in Chalk Hill,” Seidenfeld said. “This led us to make less of this wine than normal, and it’s one of the reasons the flavors are so concentrated.”

Honing his skills over time, the winemaker said crafting great wine embodies many things. Winemakers need to have a good palate, respect for Mother Nature, a regard for history, confidence, patience and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Seidenfeld said he’s a demanding person with extremely high expectations for himself, his staff and his growers.

“I think this is a great strength because it forces us to keep pushing the quality of our wines to new heights,” he said.

“The most challenging part is not getting complacent. There are a lot of important steps to our winemaking philosophy that require a lot of patience. We have to make sure that we do every one of them to get the finished wine we’re striving for.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310.