Wineries find ‘outside the box’ ways to reach customers during pandemic

Despite the pandemic’s chokehold on commerce, wine-related businesses are thinking outside the box to deal with this unprecedented health crisis. With tasting rooms closed since March 17, they’re finding innovative ways to embrace their customers and protect their employees.

Compline Wine Bar in Napa is shifting gears to reach out to health care professionals with its food to-go orders. Meanwhile, 12 wineries from Santa Barbara to Mendocino counties have pooled their efforts to create “Shelter In Case,” an online offering.

Finally, Honig Vineyard & Winery in Rutherford and Husch Vineyards in Philo give new meaning to “repurposing.” Resolved to hold on to all their employees, these wineries are retraining them for other duties to keep their salaries and benefits intact.

Shelter In Case

The brainchild of Adam Lee, the case of wine coordinates the efforts of 12 different wineries.

“The idea wasn’t simply to make up lost tasting room revenue, although any revenue now helps,” said Lee, owner and winemaker of Santa Rosa’s Clarice Wine Company. “The idea of Shelter In Case was to bring something different and enjoyable to all of our customers in this difficult time, a case of wine that runs the gamut in style and diversity of winemakers.”

Lee said the collection of wine also helps Santa Rosa’s Bottle Barn.

“We know how important brick-and-mortar retailers are to all of our wineries,” Lee said.

The case, at $469, includes shipping and can be purchased at bottlebarn.com. These are the bottlings: NV Flaunt Sparkling Wine; Idlewild, 2018 “Flora & Fauna” White Wine; Peake Ranch, 2017 Santa Barbara County Chardonnay; Fort Ross Vineyard, 2018 “FRV” Chardonnay; Siduri, 2017 Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir; Roar, 2018 Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir; Bucher Winery, 2017 Pommard Clone Pinot Noir; Clarice Wine Company, 2018 Garys’ Vineyard Pinot Noir; J. Cage, 2018 Craftsman Red Blend; Marietta Cellars, 2016 Gibson Block Estate Grown Syrah; Meeker, 2016 Handprint Reserve Merlot and Mantra, 2013 Sonoma Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

Lee hopes more wineries will follow suit with unique packages.

“Cooperation is a good strategy always,” he said. “It was a good strategy when Robert Mondavi would put his (and other) California cabernets in blind tastings with Bordeaux. It was good then and it’s good now. Unfortunately, sometimes we get so caught up in our own sales efforts that we forget that we do more working together than separately.”

Feeding health care professionals

With a restaurant license, Compline Wine Bar in Napa can remain open. Now, serving health care professionals is a growing segment of its consumer base.

“We offer meals for $20 each, and we have grown from 60 meals a day to over 230 a day in one week,” explained co-owner Matt Stamp. “Businesses and individuals have come out to support and sponsor these meals.” (People can sponsor meals at complinewine.com.)

Compline, founded in 2017, is delivering meals in Napa to Queen of the Valley Hospital seven days a week and to multiple OLE Health facilities three days a week.

“I think every restaurant is making a lot of very difficult decisions right now,” Stamp said. “For most, delivery/take-out does not pencil out. We are a wine bar and a restaurant, and 90% of our sales are restaurant sales, so the impact is high.”