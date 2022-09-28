WIOCC named Emerging Telecom Wholesale Provider of the Year

At the recent 6th Tech Innovation Awards 2022 in Nigeria, leading digital backbone operator, WIOCC Nigeria, won the Emerging Telecom Wholesale Provider of the Year award in recognition of its outstanding leadership in the provision of wholesale services to cloud operators, content providers, fixed and mobile telcos and ISPs in Nigeria.

Formerly known as the Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA), the coveted Tech Innovation Awards are Nigeria’s foremost technology sector awards and are seen as the ‘Oscars’ of the technology industry.

Commenting on winning this award, WIOCC Nigeria’s Business Development Director Slawek Cieslinski commented: “This award reaffirms WIOCC’s position as the leading player in the deployment of carrier-scale, future-proofed infrastructure into Africa. We have the flexibility and scale to meet the ever-growing demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity throughout Africa. In Nigeria specifically, we operate a resilient, hyperscale network that connects our in-county wholesale clients to the global internet and extends international organisations’ network reach into the country. Looking forward, our strategic investments in the new hyperscale Equiano and 2Africa subsea cables that land in Nigeria, and in the ongoing deployment of a future-proof national network across Nigeria will enable us to offer even greater support to clients in Nigeria.”

Operating exclusively as a wholesaler, WIOCC has revolutionised the delivery of high-capacity connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world.

Widely recognised as Africa’s carriers’ carrier, WIOCC offers cloud operators, content providers, fixed and mobile telcos, ISPs and other operators reliable, seamless, high-capacity connectivity between more than 30 African countries and key global financial and commercial centres.

The awards event is organised by InstinctWave, publishers of Techberg magazine, in partnership with the Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF).